Braves' Travis d'Arnaud sitting Sunday

This is huge for the Braves. According to MLBPipeline, Harris is Atlanta’s top prospect, Water’s is ranked third, and Shuster is ranked tenth. Harris looks to be Atlanta’s leadoff hitter of the future. I’d pump the brakes on him getting the call to the majors in 2022, but if he keeps this up, the Braves can’t keep him in the minors much longer, especially if they continue to struggle. I think he gets called up first out of this group, to Gwinnett of course.
I’m an unapologetic Dansby Swanson supporter, and it’s not because I think he’s a top-five shortstop in the game or is irreplaceable. However, when he goes into one of his abysmal slumps every season, I have to remind everyone this is who he is. Swanson is one of the streakiest players in baseball, but at the end of the day, he gets the job done more often than not and is a critical piece to the success this team has had over the last few seasons.
It would be easy to forget about Yasiel Puig. The former Los Angeles Dodgers All Star has not been in the majors since 2019 as teams have shied away from him. He did have a contract with the Braves in 2020, but that was voided after he tested positive for COVID and other teams have steered clear.
New York Mets hitting coach Eric Chavez asserted that the MLB seems to be using different baseballs for nationally-televised games. In 2019, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander made headlines when he accused the MLB of cheating by “juicing” up baseballs. The bouncier balls tend to soar, increasing the...
Sure, Gerrit Cole is no longer with the Astros, but his departure from Houston shouldn’t hide the fact that the Pirates got robbed in their 2018 trade. Cole spent two seasons in Houston, finishing in the top-5 in AL Cy Young voting, and leading the league in strikeouts per nine innings. It’s safe to say the Astros got what they traded for.
Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
The New York Mets unveiled a statue of Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver outside of Citi Field in the beginning of this season. It was an honor that many Mets fans felt was long overdue. However, it has come to light that the sculptor of Seaver's statue, William Behrends,...
NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees’ Nestor Cortes has not allowed a hit through seven innings against the Texas Rangers on Monday in a game tied 0-0. A 27-year-old left-hander making his 22nd big league start and sixth this season, Cortes allowed four runners, all on walks: Jonah Heim in the second, No. 9 hitter Eli White walked in the sixth and Corey Seager and Nick Solak in the seventh.
Robinson Cano could be headed back to the AL East, according to a report, though not with the New York Yankees. The Baltimore Orioles have emerged as a potential suitor for Cano, according to MLB writer Raul Ramos. The Orioles are “intrigued” by Cano and intend to speak with the second baseman’s agent this week.
The Boston Red Sox have a Trevor Story problem and this is just the first month of his six-year deal. The Boston Red Sox called their own bluff when they took a gamble and signed Trevor Story this offseason. For six seasons, he established himself as one of the best offensive shortstops in the game yet there were always signs that maybe playing half of his games at Coors Field contributed to his success. A curse for all members of the Colorado Rockies, one has to wonder if this was a reason why his market was light this offseason.
A recent report says “don’t be surprised” if the St. Louis Cardinals pursue a trade for Red Sox star shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The most widely discussed topic surrounding the St. Louis Cardinals is how long the team can stick with struggling shortstop Paul DeJong. Entering Tuesday, he’s hitting a mere .130/.209/.208 with a .417 OPS, which is somehow even worse than the .197/.284/.390 with .674 OPS that he posted last season.
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O'Neill is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Spenser Watkins and the Baltimore Orioles. O'Neill is out of the lineup for the second time in three games. Juan Yepez is shifting to left field while Corey Dickerson enters the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 8 batter.
LINE: Mets -181, Nationals +155; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the New York Mets looking to end their nine-game home losing streak. Washington is 10-21 overall and 3-12 at home. The Nationals have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .252. New York...
The Chicago Cubs are a very bad baseball team. In the last week or so, they were swept by both the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. They aren’t even in the same stratosphere as two-division contenders like that which is why they have lost five straight games.
LINE: Mariners -121, Phillies +103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners begin a three-game series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. Seattle has an 8-5 record at home and a 13-16 record overall. The Mariners have gone 8-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.
ST. LOUIS — If you regularly watch the St. Louis Cardinals, you know center fielder Harrison Bader is fast. On Tuesday, he proved it yet again. Bader drove a sixth-inning 0-2 pitch from Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish deep to center field. Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins attempted to catch the ball at the wall, but it ricocheted off the wall, hit Mullins' foot and rolled along the warning track towards the left field line.
James McCann's sacrifice fly drove in the go-ahead score during a three-run sixth inning, and Carlos Carrasco nearly got to the eighth again, helping the NL East-leading New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 4-2
