Braves' Travis d'Arnaud sitting Sunday

I’m an unapologetic Dansby Swanson supporter, and it’s not because I think he’s a top-five shortstop in the game or is irreplaceable. However, when he goes into one of his abysmal slumps every season, I have to remind everyone this is who he is. Swanson is one of the streakiest players in baseball, but at the end of the day, he gets the job done more often than not and is a critical piece to the success this team has had over the last few seasons.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO