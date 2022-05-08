ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

6 Stretches and Moves to Help Get Rid of That Hump at the Base of Your Neck

By Jessica Estrada
Well+Good
Well+Good
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a2S28_0fX0g4an00

If you, too, are guilty of living the constantly-hunched-over-a-digital-device life, you may notice a bump start to develop at the base of your neck, also referred to as a buffalo hump or dowager's hump. The most common cause of this is—you guessed it—poor posture.

"Not sitting correctly in front of your laptop/computer, or sitting hunched with your neck leaning forward when you are on your phone can cause the muscles in your neck to work differently and your shoulders to get hunched forward, developing the curved hump that you see with buffalo hump," says licensed chiropractor Suzanna Wong, DC. "The muscle at the back of the neck gets too long, and the muscle at the front of the neck becomes too short, which causes the hump."

The good news is that the damage can be undone with the help of a few stretches and moves performed on the reg. Below, Dr. Wong shares six exercises that help get rid of the hump at the base of the neck. She recommends doing the stretches daily. "Not only will it help to get rid of the hump, but you should feel relief in your whole upper back and neck," she says. As for how long it'll take to see the hump dissipate, that comes down to the hump's severity. If it's mild, two or three weeks of doing these stretches every day should do the trick. For other people, it may take longer. Either way, get your stretch on.

6 stretches and moves to help get rid of buffalo hump

1. Shoulder rolls

This is an easy one you can do anytime, anywhere. Start by standing or sitting up straight with your arms at your sides. Then roll your shoulders forward 12 times and backward 12 times. Pause for a quick rest, and then repeat the cycle three more times. "This helps to put your shoulders in the correct position by releasing tightness to the front and back of the shoulders, helping to correct your posture," Dr. Wong says.

2. Cat pose

If you practice yoga, you will be very familiar with cat pose. This move, Dr. Wong explains, helps release stiffness in the back and stretches out the chest leaving you in a more upright position. To do it, start on your hands and knees. On an exhale, tuck your tailbone under, drop your head, and round your back up toward the ceiling, pressing down through your palms as you do so. "Hold for a second and then repeat 12 times,” Dr. Wong says. “Once you have completed 12, take a short rest and repeat the process three times."

3. Chin tucks

Chin tucks are another easy move to add to your stretching routine. "This stretches out the muscle at the back of your neck whilst working the muscle at the front of your neck," Dr. Wong says. "To correct the hump, both need to be functioning correctly." The best part? You can do chin tucks while watching TV. Here’s how: "Drop your chin down and push it into your neck—think about giving yourself a double chin, then lift it back up. Repeat 12 times, take a short rest, and repeat the process three times."

4. Chin-to-shoulder stretch

Here is another yummy stretch you can do while relaxing on the couch. "Twist your neck around to the side and down until your chin almost touches your shoulder, then back to the middle," Dr. Wong says. "Do one side at a time 12 times before resting and repeating three times." Repeat on the opposite side. Doing this will help stretch your neck and trapezius muscles, which sit at the base of your neck above your shoulders, and help put your neck back in its correct position.

5. Head side-to-side stretch

Like the chin to shoulder stretch above, Dr. Wong says this bump-busting move involves moving your head around to the side, except you don't drop your chin down to your shoulder with this one. Bring your head back to the center and repeat 12 times, focusing on one side at a time. Rest for a beat, and then repeat the cycle three times. "This releases muscles to the side of your neck, which helps to align your neck properly," she says.

6. Massage the area with a ball

This last move requires a massage ball and is not technically a stretch, but Dr. Wong says it's an effective technique worth adding to the rotation. Plus, it feels good. "Lie down on the floor and place a massage ball to the side of your neck around your traps, [the] top part of your shoulder," she instructs. "This might be tender, but you want to lay on it for around 30 seconds before moving it to another spot.” A few minutes of this will help release tightness in the upper back, shoulder, and neck area resulting in a more upright posture.

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cutting-edge wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

Here’s Why Waking Up To Pee at Night Is a Health Risk—Especially for People Over 65

Occasionally waking up to pee isn't much of a concern. It could mean that you drank a lot of fluids close to your bedtime, or your body is processing alcohol after a night out, and you have more fluids to expel. However, a bladder condition called nocturia involves frequently waking up to pee throughout the night. Nocturia can be caused by factors like drinking a lot of fluids, diuretic medications, heart failure, or under-treated type 2 diabetes. Waking up to pee at night can seem like this pesky annoyance, but one seemingly simple reason experts recommend getting your nocturia under control? Waking to use the bathroom increases your risk of falling, and taking a tumble can have some severe health consequences, especially if you're over the age of 65, says Sean Ormond, MD, a dual board-certified in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Management.
HEALTH
Well+Good

‘I’m a Urologist, and Here’s How Drinking Lemon Water Impacts Your Bladder’

Lemon water is often touted by wellness experts for its health benefits, particularly for those who don't exactly get excited at the prospect of drinking plain water but still want want to stay well-hydrated. That's why so many people swear by drinking lemon water as part of their daily wellness routine, especially first thing in the morning upon waking up. Lemon water can help to make you feel more awake and alert by replenishing your body's fluids—and you can't deny that the sharp, acidic zing from the citrus helps clear some of the morning blearies, too.
HEALTH
Well+Good

The Oldest Person on the Planet Just Shared the 2 Foods She Can’t Live Without, and You Bet They Spark Joy

Here's the thing about longevity: Like most things in life, much of it is about maintaining balance. While there's certainly no such thing as a fountain of youth or singular secret to becoming a centenarian, those who are interested in longevity can definitely learn a thing or two from Sister André—the oldest living person in the world, NBD—especially when it comes to the whole concept of 'everything in moderation.' In a recent interview with CNN, Sister André, a 118-year-old nun and oldest COVID-19 survivor who lives in southern France revealed two of her must-have snacks that keep her thriving: chocolate and wine.
HEALTH
shefinds

4 Foods You Should Be Eating Daily To Reduce Belly Fat, According To A Doctor

As you grow older, it’s important to become more health-conscious and wary of the food that you eat. Some meals are definitely more nutritious than others, so you always want to make it a habit to think twice about what goes into your body. Not only is this a good practice if you want to lose weight, but it’s also helpful if you want to improve your physique and reduce belly fat.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hump#Hands And Knees#Laptop#Chiropractor#Buffalo Hump
shefinds

Trainers Say You Should Do This One Exercise Everyday To Live Longer

We’ve all heard time and time again that eating well and exercising are the two necessities for living a long healthy life. But that broad advice has fed into an incredibly saturated wellness market, to the point that it feels there are neverending programs, products, and opinions on what exactly those two pieces of advice mean. We all want to feel our best and live the best life possible, so you may have found yourself a time or two trying expensive wellness programs, buying pricey vitamins, or following strict and life consuming diet plans that make it impossible to lead a balanced life.
WORKOUTS
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Do This Every Night Before Bed

While many people prioritize exercise for good health, we often overlook a regular stretching practice. But if you're treating stretching like an afterthought, you're missing out on all the big body benefits that it can bring, particularly for healthy aging. Yep, stretching — especially before bed — is a boon...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Yoga
shefinds

The One Food You Should Cut Out Immediately For Aging Hair, Skin And Nails

As we age, it can become more difficult to keep our hair, skin, and nails hydrated, strong, and radiant. Considering how beauty starts from within and what you eat and drink has everything to do with how you look and feel, it’s more important than ever to get a grasp on the worst and best foods to add to your diet if you’re searching for ways to ward off the signs of aging. This is the one food that experts agree you should cut out immediately for aging hair, skin, and nails.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Carb No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism

In order to promote and support a healthy metabolism over 40, it’s vital to evaluate what you eat in a day and acknowledge where you can add more nutrients and ultimately, create a balanced diet. With that said, it’s equally as important to take note of what makes you feel sluggish, have less energy or causes indigestion. We checked in with health experts to learn more about one common type of carb found in many processed foods and beverages that is best to avoid for healthy aging and optimal energy. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, registered dietitian and Melissa Morris, ACSM-certified exercise physiologist and ISSN-certified sports nutritionist.
NUTRITION
TheConversationAU

Lemon water won't detox or energise you. But it may affect your body in other ways

If you believe anecdotes online, drinking lukewarm water with a splash of lemon juice is detoxifying, energising and soothing. Water and lemon juice on their own are healthy. But if you combine them, do they become healthier? The really quick answer is, no! Could drinking lemon water do you any long-lasting harm? It’s unlikely. À lire aussi : I've always wondered: why does lemon juice lighten the colour of tea? It contains vitamin C, but do you need extra? Lemon juice contains...
HEALTH
shefinds

4 Fresh Fruits Doctors Swear By To Stop Inflammation

From arthritis to cancer to diabetes, chronic inflammation can have some serious consequences on your overall health. That’s why it’s important to make sure you’re doing everything you can to take care of your body and fight inflammation and its effects as much as possible—and that includes keeping your diet in check!
NUTRITION
The Kitchn

6 Things You Should Get Rid of Right Now (Because They’re Just Taking Up Space)

In the past year, I’ve re-evaluated my previous goals to get rid of as much as I possibly can any time I can. Specifically, I’ve decided that I will think long and hard before getting rid of baskets or other storage containers that can come in and out of rotation as my home life evolves. (Turns out I really needed some baskets when I was doubling my groceries to minimize early-pandemic trips to the store but couldn’t double the size of my pantry.)
HOME & GARDEN
shefinds

Doctors Say You Should Think Twice Before Adding These Ingredients To Your Coffee

Starting your day with a cup of freshly brewed coffee can be one of the best feelings ever. We totally get it–there’s nothing quite like sipping on a steaming cup of joe and getting that caffeine rush. Aside from keeping you awake, energized, and in a good mood, drinking coffee (in moderation, of course) actually has significant health benefits too. As a low-calorie beverage, it’s rich in antioxidants, which protects your cells and reduces your risk of getting heart disease or cancer.
FOOD & DRINKS
Shape Magazine

15 Foods That Help You Poop, According to Dietitians

At one point or another, you've probably spent a ridiculous amount of time perched on the porcelain throne, scrolling through Instagram while waiting for a number two to slip out of your rear. But no matter how hard you tried, the toilet remained empty. What's worse, this failure-to-poo situation may have occurred multiple days in a row. So besides straining to drop a deuce (a big no-no), what's a backed-up person supposed to do?
NUTRITION
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy