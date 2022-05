APPLE VALLEY, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> California Highway Patrol is investigating a solo vehicle roll-over crash that left one person dead on this Mother’s Day morning. The crash occurred at approximately 7:00am, Sunday May 8, 2022. The crash was located on southbound Interstate 15 just after Wild Wash Road. California Highway Patrol and the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving only one vehicle. From what the CHP traffic log stated a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck lost control, rolled over multiples times, and landed on it’s wheels. The truck landed about 100 feet off the right shoulder of the freeway and damage the fence line.

APPLE VALLEY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO