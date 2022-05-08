Speed, No Seatbelt Were Factors In Deadly Twin Cities Crash
Roseville, MN (KROC AM News) - Speed is listed as a contributing factor in a deadly traffic crash in the...kfilradio.com
Roseville, MN (KROC AM News) - Speed is listed as a contributing factor in a deadly traffic crash in the...kfilradio.com
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kfilradio.com
Comments / 0