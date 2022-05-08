Speed, No Seatbelt Were Factors In Deadly Twin Cities Crash

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A teenager is in serious condition after he was shot several times Tuesday evening near a busy Brooklyn Park intersection. Police say officers were called to the area of Brooklyn Boulevard and Regent Avenue on a report of a shooting at about 6 p.m. They arrived to find an injured 19-year-old man, who was taken to a local hospital. (credit: CBS) Witnesses told police that “numerous people were involved in this incident,” all of whom fled the area before officers arrived. After a search of the area, three men were taken into custody, one of whom had a handgun. Police believe everyone involved knew each other. Police say more than two dozen rounds were fired from multiple weapons. The investigation is ongoing.

BROOKLYN PARK, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO