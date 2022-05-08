ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MN

Speed, No Seatbelt Were Factors In Deadly Twin Cities Crash

By Kim David
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 3 days ago
Roseville, MN (KROC AM News) - Speed is listed as a contributing factor in a deadly traffic crash in the...

Related
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Park Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash On Highway 36

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — A Brooklyn Park man was killed in a rollover crash on a Highway 36 exit in Roseville Saturday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 46-year-old Earl Anderson was driving east on the highway and exited at Dale Street just after 5 p.m. His vehicle went into the ditch, hit a fence, rolled and hit several trees. (credit: MnDOT) The state patrol said Anderson was not wearing a seat belt, and he died at the scene. Speed was a factor in the crash, according to the state patrol.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teen In Serious Condition After 25 Rounds Fired Near Busy Brooklyn Park Intersection

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A teenager is in serious condition after he was shot several times Tuesday evening near a busy Brooklyn Park intersection. Police say officers were called to the area of Brooklyn Boulevard and Regent Avenue on a report of a shooting at about 6 p.m. They arrived to find an injured 19-year-old man, who was taken to a local hospital. (credit: CBS) Witnesses told police that “numerous people were involved in this incident,” all of whom fled the area before officers arrived. After a search of the area, three men were taken into custody, one of whom had a handgun. Police believe everyone involved knew each other. Police say more than two dozen rounds were fired from multiple weapons. The investigation is ongoing.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KNOX News Radio

2 from Park Rapids killed in head-on crash

Two former students of Park Rapids High School in Minnesota were killed when their vehicle was struck head-on by another vehicle in central Michigan. Authorities say the accident occurred on US Highway 131 in Aetna Township just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies say Dwayne Johnson and Kian Scott of...
PARK RAPIDS, MN
WJON

Man Sentenced to Prison for High-Speed Crash that Killed 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- An Orono man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for a high-speed, drunken-driving crash that killed two young men, including the son of the University of Minnesota men's hockey coach. James Blue had been driving nearly 100 mph on a curvy road around Lake...
ORONO, MN
FOX 21 Online

Woman Found Dead On Tracks After Being Hit By Train In Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. — A woman in Superior was found dead on Saturday on the railroad tracks of private property, according to the Superior Police Department. The investigation is ongoing, but police say they do not believe foul play is involved in her death. The SPD says it appears that...
SUPERIOR, WI
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

2-year-old dies in Monroe County farm accident

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from Lilac Ave in the Town of Wilton. According to the release, a 2-year-old was involved in a farm machinery accident where the child had been run over and was unresponsive. Responders arrived on scene and gave medical attention but unfortunately the child succumbed to their injuries. The 2-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
KEYC

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
CASS COUNTY, MN
Y-105FM

Minnesota Man Killed in Central Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

Harding, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Brainerd man was killed in a motorcycle crash in central Minnesota Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the 49-year-old Wade Lund was driving a motorcycle north on Highway 25 near 233rd street around 8:30 p.m. in Morrison County when the motorcycle ran off the road. He was ejected from the motorcycle.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Family identifies 17-year-old fatally shot in South St. Paul Sunday night

SOUTH ST PAUL, Minn. — South St. Paul police have opened a death investigation after a 17-year-old was found lying in the road after being shot in the chest Sunday night. In a release, police said they responded to a call of shots fired just before 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Conver Avenue. When they got to the area, officers found a male in the road who had apparently been shot. Officers, South Metro Fire Department and M Health Fairview staff all worked to save the teen, but they were unsuccessful and he was declared dead at the scene.
SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN
KX News

Dead suspect identified in Monday morning shootout on E Broadway

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — UPDATE: May 3, 9:40 a.m. Authorities have released the name of the man who died following a reported shootout with Bismarck police in the area of 2500 E Broadway on Monday morning. The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Eric Hermanson, of Bismarck. Bismarck police also said the case is still […]
BISMARCK, ND
