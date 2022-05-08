ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One of a kind Make a Wish

Cover picture for the articleMake a Wish Northeast New York got the help of local artists to make the...

The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
Hot 99.1

Reality TV Chef Buddy V’s Cake By The Slice Now Open In Albany

The popular reality TV and celebrity chef is now offering up their menu of baked delights here in the Albany area. Over the last couple of years, it has become more popular for celebrities and celeb chefs to attach their names to ghost kitchens, several of which are operating right here in the Capital Region. What is a ghost kitchen? Basically, an existing restaurant kitchen will take on preparing an additional menu that is delivery-only.
NEWS10 ABC

St. Sophia Greek Festival returns this weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The St. Sophia Greek Festival returns to Albany this weekend after a two-year hiatus. The 50th Greek Festival kicks off Friday, May 13 at 6 p.m. and runs through Sunday, May 15. Church volunteers will be preparing festival favorites like souvlaki, gyros, and loukoumades (sweet fried dough with honey), which will […]
Lake George museum using augmented reality to go back in time

Ever wonder what it was like during the siege of Fort William Henry? Augmented reality will now take you back to that moment in time during the French and Indian War in 1757. The landmark and major cultural destination on the southern shore of Lake George is now open for the season.
Father Refuses to Rehome Cat

Should a pet ever take precedence over a romantic partner?. Dating isn't at all easy. It can often feel impossible to find a person who shares chemistry with you and who is a good fit in your life. If it was easy, everyone would happily be in healthy relationships, which is obviously not the case.
Big Frog 104

A Weekend of Peace, Paws, And Music Coming To Upstate New York

Put on your tie-dye and travel back to the 1960s. Adirondack Woof Stock - A Weekend of Peace, Paws and Music is coming to Upstate New York. Adirondack Woof Stock is all family fun and that includes your four-legged best friends. You can bring your dog to this festival and spoil them the entire weekend. It all takes place Saturday, June 4th and Sunday, June 5th at Chester Town Hall, located at 6307 U.S. 9 in Chestertown. It's all the fun of Woodstock, but with your pup, and niceand safe.
