One of a kind Make a Wish

Put on your tie-dye and travel back to the 1960s. Adirondack Woof Stock - A Weekend of Peace, Paws and Music is coming to Upstate New York. Adirondack Woof Stock is all family fun and that includes your four-legged best friends. You can bring your dog to this festival and spoil them the entire weekend. It all takes place Saturday, June 4th and Sunday, June 5th at Chester Town Hall, located at 6307 U.S. 9 in Chestertown. It's all the fun of Woodstock, but with your pup, and niceand safe.
