All it takes is a teaspoon — and not a heaping one at that. "You just level it off and pour it in," Richard Bennett said. "Then you shake it up." He shakes his mixture of I.Cheewawa Bloody Mary Mix in a tomato juice-filled sifter while explaining. Make that his award-winning I.Cheewawa mix, a recipe he developed with his wife, Tara.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO