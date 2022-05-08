ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Building Largest Indoor Water Park In United States

By Ben Davis
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you needed another reason to hang out in Minnesota how about a new proposed $422 million water park being built that could become the biggest indoor water park in the United States. The largest indoor waterpark in the United States right now is at Kalahari Resorts in Round...

