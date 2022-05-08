Spy Review:The David Mayfield Parade Marches Through Stoltz Listening Room
By Mark Pelavin
chestertownspy.org
3 days ago
How often have you thought, “I’m in the mood for some great bluegrass, but I also want a side serving of cringe worthy dad jokes?” Next time you have that specific craving, you should definitely hope that The David Mayfield Parade is in town. They brought their unique show to the...
After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
Too $hort has worked with a score of legendary producers throughout his almost 40-year career, from Jermaine Dupri and Lil Jon to Daz Dillinger and DJ Pooh. But one big-name beatsmith he passed up the opportunity to work with was Kanye West. During a recent interview with VladTV, the Bay...
Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
In the autumn of 2017, graphic novelist turned film costume designer Glyn Dillon took an unusual trip to New York. He checked in to a particular hotel, requested a specific room to sleep in and spent his time in the city wandering around a select handful of streets. He was, he says, hoping that he might bump into his older brother Steve, a renowned comic book artist who had worked on strips from Judge Dredd to Doctor Who. Steve was nine years older than Glyn and had been a mentor to him, introducing him to comic book drawing and to Star Wars. This area of New York was one of Steve’s favourite haunts but it was unlikely that Glyn would bump into him: one year earlier, in the same room that Glyn was staying in, Steve had died of a ruptured appendix.
Comments / 0