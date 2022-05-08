ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Groundhog Day: How do the Red Sox flip the script?

MLB
 4 days ago

BOSTON -- For the Red Sox, perhaps the worst part of Saturday’s 3-1, 10-inning loss to the White Sox was how annoyingly familiar it all felt. The starting pitcher (this time ﻿Nick Pivetta﻿) turned in a performance (six shutout innings, eight strikeouts) that put his team in position to...

www.mlb.com

MLB

Megill's vow: 'I'm not going to let this one define me'

WASHINGTON -- It would have been easy, following Tylor Megill’s near-spotless start to the season, to lull oneself into believing he might never face adversity. Megill had demonstrated plenty of improvement over the first five weeks of the season, even eliciting Jacob deGrom comparisons as he mowed down all comers in the National League.
MLB
MLB

'New day': White Sox victorious following shocking loss

CHICAGO -- There’s no denying the crushing nature of Monday’s late-inning loss for the White Sox to the Guardians. Heartbreaking. Painful. Almost startling. Whatever terminology, losing a game where you carry a six-run lead into the ninth still only counts for one defeat. So, this experienced White Sox group didn’t need to do any special regrouping prior to a 4-1 victory over Cleveland Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

As he nails down the save, Hader makes history

CINCINNATI -- Josh Hader made history in the Brewers’ 5-4 win over the Reds on Tuesday, though the story of how he came to be on the mound at Great American Ball Park with the slimmest of leads was just as compelling as the finish. Hader issued a leadoff...
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB

Here's the one time a player will cheer for his own error

ANAHEIM -- It’s not every day that the home crowd cheers the official scorer for charging an error on one of the home players. But it’s also not every day that a rookie pitcher has a no-hit bid going in the seventh inning. With rookie left-hander Reid Detmers...
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB

Best under-the-radar offseason moves of 2022

Not all Hot Stove additions are alike. With a record $3.265 billion spent in free agency last offseason, it’s only natural that some transactions generated more attention than others. But more attention doesn’t always equal more production. With a month of baseball behind us, here’s a look at 10 underrated moves that are paying dividends.
MLB
MLB

'I don't even know': Detmers speechless after no-hitter in 11th start

ANAHEIM -- The day started like any other for Angels rookie lefty Reid Detmers. Detmers had his usual routine of relaxing on the couch alone in the clubhouse before the game to lock himself in mentally, warmed up in the bullpen without feeling especially sharp and was set to pitch to catcher Chad Wallach, who was just called up the day before and had only caught him during a bullpen session once in Spring Training.
MLB
MLB

Blach a bright spot in relief vs. former team

SAN FRANCISCO -- Left-hander Ty Blach’s focus was not to be a homecoming story, or merely something good on a night of little good for his Rockies during a 9-2 loss to the Giants on Tuesday night. Blach, who pitched for the Giants from 2016-19, simply needed to get...
DENVER, CO
MLB

Fan risks salty snack to snag foul ball

PHOENIX -- Didn’t bring a glove to the game? No problem at all. Just buy a bucket of popcorn!. D-backs fans were having a great time during the third inning of Tuesday night’s game vs. the Marlins at Chase Field, cheering on their team during a four-run rally. But one of the loudest ovations came when a man got innovative with his salty snack container.
PHOENIX, AZ
