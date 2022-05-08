Groundhog Day: How do the Red Sox flip the script?

Life as a big leaguer entitles you to a great many things, but even those most fortunate to reach The Show can’t make miracles happen. So it goes for bourbon enthusiasts chasing after the rare and legendary bottles, the “unicorns.” List price on a bottle of 23-year-old Pappy Van Winkle is $299, but you’ll likely never see one in your life, unless you’re willing to pay thousands of dollars on the resale market. Even your favorite liquor store (the good one in town, the one with the guy who actually answers “Yes” when you ask if he has anything special in the back) has no clue if it will get any bottles in any given year. Most people who get their hands on the true unicorn bottles have won a lottery of some sort.

MLB ・ 8 HOURS AGO