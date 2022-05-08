ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Michael Chandler's brutal KO of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 in 7 incredible photos

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

The fight card for UFC 274 had all the makings for a great night of bouts and let me tell you – it didn’t disappoint at all.

Charles Oliviera capped off the night by choking out Justin Gaethje in the first round of their main event fight and is now the No. 1 contender for the lightweight belt after losing his title Friday because of weigh-in controversy.

The craziest knockout of the night, however, came early in the main card when Michael Chandler KO’d UFC veteran Tony Ferguson with a front kick to the head 17 seconds into the second round.

Check this out:

Ferguson was thankfully able to leave the Octagon under his own power after that:

The KO led to some amazing photos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vLKIJ_0fX0Utrj00
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

