Steph Curry and Jordan Poole used a square dancing move to get open and NBA fans were in awe

By Andy Nesbitt
 3 days ago
Did you ever have to do square dancing in gym class back when you were a kid? It sure was a weird thing to have to do in gym class because when are you ever going to square dance in your life and I’ll never forget do-si-doing my partner home while wishing we were playing basketball or floor hockey or anything else that was more fun than square dancing.

Sorry for that long, rambling discussion about square dancing. What made me think of this, you ask?

Well, it looked like Steph Curry and Jordan Poole were square dancing last night against the Grizzlies as they used a do-si-do move to confuse their defenders.

I’m serious, check this out:

Amazing, right? I mean, that’s some serious do-si-doing!

NBA fans loved it.

