Framingham High Inaugural Hall of Fame

NATICK – Anna M. (Gallo) Iwaniec, 87, passed away suddenly at her home on Friday, May 6, 2022. Born in Newton, she was the daughter of the late Jenny (Giampa) and Basil Gallo. Anna was the beloved wife of the late Joseph T. Iwaniec. She was the sister of the late Veronica M. (Gallo) Vaccari and Michelina Pallone, and brothers Albert, Michael and Marco Gallo. Anna is survived by her brother-in-law Edward A. Vaccari of Natick, step daughters Annette Andonian of Fresno, CA and Jodi Sniggs of Odgen, UT, and many nieces and nephews.

NATICK, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO