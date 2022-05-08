Leicester 1-2 Everton: Mason Holgate turns home a vital winner at the King Power to pull Frank Lampard's side out of the Premier League drop zone after relegation rivals Burnley and Leeds both suffered defeat over the weekend

Frank Lampard’s last trip to Leicester effectively signalled the end of his stint as Chelsea manager yet his latest could be the one that ensures Everton’s Premier League survival.

Before this fixture, Everton had lost all six of their away games under Lampard and even though Leicester were down in the dumps after losing at Roma in midweek, it still looked a tall order for the visitors, who had not won on the road since August 28.

Instead, roared on by 3,301 travelling fans, they took the win that moved them out of the drop zone and left them targeting three on the spin when they face relegated Watford on Wednesday. With Leeds losing at Arsenal, Everton are now a point clear of the bottom three with a game in hand on their rivals.

What a return to the King Power Stadium this was for Lampard. When Chelsea were beaten 2-0 here on January 19, 2021, he found himself out of a job six days later.

Though his side rode their luck at times on Sunday, the former England midfielder’s tactics — sit deep and use the pace of their forwards on the break — were vindicated. He deserved his moment at the end as he applauded the supporters with blue smoke filling the sky. Leicester, on the other hand, have now gone five without a win in the league and were booed off.

First-half goals from Vitalii Mykolenko and Mason Holgate — either side of Patson Daka’s equaliser — ensured Everton led from the half-hour mark and they never surrendered it.

Just as they did to beat Chelsea last week, Lampard’s men needed decisive contributions from Jordan Pickford to keep them ahead, with the England goalkeeper saving from Nampalys Mendy and twice from Harvey Barnes.

Given Everton’s appalling away record, it was no surprise to see them on the back foot immediately. Fabian Delph dawdled in midfield, allowing Kelechi Iheanacho to release Daka. Daka’s angled shot beat Pickford but Yerry Mina made a fine recovery to slide it behind.

Iheanacho was flagged just offside soon afterwards and as Pickford rowed with his defenders, this was shaping up to be a tough day for Everton. Then all of a sudden they led.

MATCH FACTS

Leicester (3-4-2-1): Schmeichel 6; Amartey 6, Fofana 6, Evans 6.5, Castagne 6,5, Tielemans 5, Mendy 5 (Vardy 66, 6), Dewsbury-Hall 6; Iheanacho 5.5, Perez 5 (Barnes 46, 6); Daka 6 (Lookman 80). Subs not used: Ward, Soyuncu, Albrighton, Choudhury, Thomas, Soumare.

Scorers: Daka 11

Booked: Mendy, Amartey

Manager: Brendan Rodgers 5.5

Everton (5-4-1): Pickford 8; Iwobi 7, Coleman 6, Mina 5.5 (Keane 18, 6.5), Holgate 6.5, Mykolenko 6.5 (Kenny 66, 6); Gordon 7.5, Doucoure 7.5, Delph 7, Gray 6.5 (Rondon 74, 6), Richarlison 7. Subs not used: Begovic, Allan, Calvert-Lewin, Begovic, Gomes, Alli, Welch.

Scorers: Mykolenko 6, Holgate 30

Booked:

Manager: Frank Lampard 7

Referee: Craig Pawson 5.5

Attendance: 32,001

Alex Iwobi lofted the ball from the right to pick out Mykolenko, who made the most of his freedom 20 yards out to send a sweet volley beyond Kasper Schmeichel in the sixth minute.

It should have been 2-0 five minutes later. Abdoulaye Doucoure broke swiftly and found Demarai Gray on the left. When the former Leicester winger cut the ball across, Doucoure nearly forced it home only for Schmeichel —who had fumbled initially — to gather it in the nick of time.

Leicester were level seconds later. Schmeichel quickly sent the ball downfield, where Iheanacho helped it on and Mina and Seamus Coleman collided trying to head clear. Daka raced on to the loose ball and finished confidently.

Leicester were moving the ball with purpose and Daniel Amartey was just off target from 30 yards.

Yet no matter how well they attack, the Foxes are so flimsy at set-pieces that their opponents will always feel they have a chance.

Sure enough, Richarlison jumped between Wesley Fofana and Jonny Evans to win a clean header at goal from Gray’s corner, and although Schmeichel saved it, Holgate was on his toes to nod in the rebound. It was the 19th goal Leicester have conceded from a corner this term.

After the break, Youri Tielemans presented Gray with the ball and though Fofana half-stopped him, Richarlison collected and found the impressive Anthony Gordon on the right. The winger’s drive was powerful and Evans made an important block.

At this stage, Everton were looking relatively comfortable at the back, which made Pickford’s saves all the more impressive.

He was at full-stretch to keep out Mendy’s rising effort from 20 yards. Then Daka headed Iheanacho’s cross into the path of half-time substitute Barnes and Pickford showed superb reflexes to turn behind. Barnes was thwarted again as he cut in from the left and aimed for the bottom corner, only for Pickford to parry again.

His saves were nearly rewarded with the clincher moments later. With space opening on the counter-attack, Richarlison and Gordon nearly combined for the third, with Amartey stepping in to stop the Brazilian converting Gordon’s return pass.

At the other end, Barnes came close again when he should have hit the target with a header from Timothy Castagne’s perfect cross.

It was a massive moment for Lampard, whose side have now moved out of the relegation zone