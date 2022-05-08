ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Norwich 0-4 West Ham: David Moyes' side bounce back from Europa League heartbreak in style as Said Benrahma bags two while Michail Antonio and Manuel Lanzini both net in resounding win at relegated Canaries

By Kieran Gill
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

From Frankfurt to the frankly awful. West Ham exited Europe and unleashed their anger on an underwhelming Norwich side that just want time called on this sorry season of theirs.

They were like 11 condemned men lining up in front of a firing squad, minus the blindfolds and cigarettes, and West Ham showed no mercy.

David Moyes's side hit them three times before the break – Jarrod Bowen setting up each strike – then added a fourth in the second half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00vDSq_0fX0TM8t00
Manuel Lanzini (10) completed the 4-0 rout, scoring from the penalty spot in the second half
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SYqtu_0fX0TM8t00
Said Benrahma netted a brace as David Moyes' side bounced back from Europa League defeat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kKeBK_0fX0TM8t00
Declan Rice (left) and Lanzini were all smiles during a resounding victory against Norwich

Match Facts: Norwich vs West Ham

Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul 4; Aarons 4.5, Hanley 4.5, Byram 4.5, Williams 4.5; Sorensen 5, Gilmour 5; Dowell 5 (Placheta 71, 6), Lees-Melou 5 (Rupp 45, 6), Rashica 5 (Springett 45, 6); Pukki 5.

Subs (not used): Gunn; Gibson, Tzolis, Giannoulis, Gibbs, Rowe.

Booked: Williams.

Manager: Dean Smith 5.

West Ham (4-1-4-1): Fabianski 6; Coufal 7, Dawson 7 (Noble 67, 6.5), Zouma 7, Cresswell 7; Rice 8; Bowen 8.5, Lanzini 7.5, Benrahma 8 (Vlasic 76), Fornals 7; Antonio 7 (Yarmolenko 45, 6.5).

Subs (not used): Areola; Fredericks, Masuaku, Soucek, Johnson, Kral.

Scorers: Benrahma (12, 45+3), Antonio (30), Lanzini (65 pen).

Booked: Bowen.

Manager: David Moyes 7.5.

Referee: Robert Jones 6.

Attendance: not announced.

It made for an easy return to the Premier League in the end – just what the Hammers needed after that Europa League semi-final defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

As gutting as that trip was, West Ham's supporters are looking forward, not backward.

They sang about going on a Europa Conference League tour next season, but then that's not what Moyes wants. He wants to snatch that Europa League spot from Manchester United.

It can happen. West Ham trail sixth-placed United by three points but have a greater goal difference and a game in hand – the only snag being that it's against Manchester City. Still, it's a target, and a realistic one, according to Moyes.

'A big blow wouldn't do it justice, how we feel,' he said of Thursday. 'We could've played better here, could've scored more goals. But we got the job done. We're back in it, back in fighting.'

Aaron Cresswell's early red card in Frankfurt was correct and costly. He knows that, and so does his manager. Yet as Sportsmail reported on Saturday, Moyes started him here, throwing the 32-year-old straight back into the mix.

Cresswell had to front up sooner or later, and now was as good a time as any. After a strong opening, it felt only a matter of time before West Ham made it 1-0 and they struck in the 12th minute.

Bowen spread the ball wide to Said Benrahma, whose shot deflected off Max Aarons. It beat Tim Krul and Benrahma ran to the bench to hug birthday boy Mark Noble.

This match fell on Noble's 35th birthday. With the club captain retiring at the end of this season, West Ham's next fixture with Manchester City will be his final farewell at home.

The club are working on a grand goodbye at the London Stadium, although you hope they don't go full-John Terry – the Chelsea captain who was infamously substituted after 26 minutes, marking his shirt number, to a guard of honour at Stamford Bridge.

You imagine Moyes wouldn't allow such a cringeworthy sideshow. Not when there's a Europa League spot at stake.

That's what they're chasing and it was 2-0 to West Ham before the 30-minute mark when Bowen slipped through Michail Antonio. It looked like Krul had the ball but he flapped at it, gifting an open goal to Antonio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OSnIw_0fX0TM8t00
Lanzini sent Tim Krul the wrong way as relegated Norwich were comfortably beaten on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aa1lG_0fX0TM8t00
Benrahma (above right) celebrates with his West Ham team-mates after scoring their third goal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OV97O_0fX0TM8t00
Hammers striker Michail Antonio nets his side's second goal on the half-hour mark on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DtTl4_0fX0TM8t00
Antonio celebrates putting West Ham two goals to the good against Norwich at Carrow Road

Cue the first chants of the day from Norwich's support: 'What the f****** hell was that?' Followed by: 'That's why we're going down.' And: 'We're f****** s***.'

Bowen should have scored when the ball fell kindly for him inside the six-yard box but it wasn't his day in that regard.

He was West Ham's provider on this occasion, with it becoming 3-0 when he cut the ball back for Benrahma to blast the ball beyond Krul.

'We know we're in the Championship next season and if you're giving goals away like that, it's hard to come back,' manager Dean Smith said afterwards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y8u57_0fX0TM8t00
Antonio capitalised on a mix-up between Norwich defender Grant Hanley and goalkeeper Krul
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rOEHC_0fX0TM8t00
It took West Ham just 12 minutes to break the deadlock against Canaries through Benrahma
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sPpng_0fX0TM8t00
The Algerian star turns away to celebrate the opening goal in the Premier League encounter

Norwich thought they'd got a goal back at the start of the second half when West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski fumbled a cross. Sam Byram scored but VAR spotted him using his arm in the process. The goal rightly ruled out, it remained 3-0.

Only until West Ham were awarded a penalty after the hour mark, that is.

Craig Dawson had tried to meet a corner when Jacob Sorensen used his arm to stop his header from reaching the goal. Referee Robert Jones awarded the spot-kick via his pitch-side monitor and Manuel Lanzini made it 4-0, sending Krul the wrong way.

They played against boys here. Next week it's the men of Manchester City.

Comments / 0

