BOONSBORO — Immediately after receiving the plaque for winning the girls team title at the Washington County Track & Field Championships on Wednesday, Smithsburg coach Adam Rudy called out for Leopards senior Lexi Zimmerman and handed the award to her. “She’s done everything we’ve asked this year. She’s just a phenomenal leader,” Rudy said. “As the lone senior on the girls team, she leads by example. It’s just cool to see her come full circle and take that...

SMITHSBURG, MD ・ 39 MINUTES AGO