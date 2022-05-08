ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday morning shooting leaves woman in critical condition

By KAKE News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- This morning, a shooting took place at Market Street Studios...

Texoma's Homepage

Argument over underwear leads to stabbing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — New details emerge in the early morning assault that involved a stabbing and another man getting hit on the head with a one by four piece of wood. A call came in at 6:53 a.m. Monday morning when the reporting party said they saw the suspect running through the alleyway located […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
KSN News

Police identify man who died in shooting Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 25-year-old man is dead following a shooting in south Wichita on Sunday. It happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Elizabeth, near 31st Street South and Seneca. Police were sent to the area because of a disturbance with a weapon report around 9:15 p.m. They found Vincent […]
WICHITA, KS
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
KSN News

Identity of suspected drowning victim at Kansas lake released

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a suspected drowning victim at Milford Lake. Jesse Paul Sockness of Lawrence went missing in the water on April 30 according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office. They say Sockness and his girlfriend were floating in a makeshift vessel made […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
St. Joseph Post

Mushroom hunters find body in rural Missouri water well

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating after mushroom hunters discovered a body in a rural, hand-dug water well in south-central Missouri. The discovery was made Sunday afternoon near the unincorporated community of Long Lane, about 35 miles northeast of Springfield. The mushroom hunters came upon the well and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KSN News

Man dies after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 38-year-old man from Matfield Green died after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita Wednesday. The Wichita Police Department said Cyrus Talkington was visiting with a friend outside in the 400 block of east 37th Street South Wednesday evening. Police say their dogs were with them. At some point, […]
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Visitation held for Topeka woman shot and killed on I-70

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Friends and family of a Topeka woman who died after being shot while driving a car on a Kansas highway came together on Monday night to honor and remember her life. Samantha Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot on Sunday, April 10 while driving west on I-70 in Dickinson County. Baum was […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Body found in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in west Wichita early Sunday morning. The body was found in the 7900 block of W. Cottontail, near the intersection of Central and Tyler, just after 2:10 a.m. According to Wichita Police Department Sergeant Mike Nagy, a witness that was heading into work found the man lying […]
WICHITA, KS
KOLR10 News

Police ID victim in Tuesday’s deadly crash, driver arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has released details regarding a fatal pedestrian-involved crash on April 26. A silver SUV, traveling northbound on Kansas Expressway, drove onto the median in the area of Kansas Expressway and Division Street at about 5:33 a.m. Tuesday and struck a pedestrian waiting for traffic to clear before crossing […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KSN News

3 injured in late-night Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police have arrested a 19-year-old man after a shooting that injured three people late Thursday night. Police were in the area of Washington and Mt. Vernon just before midnight when they heard multiple gunshots and saw a vehicle moving fast east on Harry. Officers stopped the car and found two […]
WICHITA, KS

