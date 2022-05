SCY (25 yards) Results also on MeetMobile, search “2022 CIF-SS Division 1”. The CIF-SS Championships were held this past weekend, playing host to a ton of fast swimming. Perhaps no race was more exciting than the boys 500 free, which featured two of the fastest high school times in U.S. history from Rex Maurer and Matthew Chai. The duo didn’t compete head-to-head, as Maurer is in the CIF-SS Division 1, while Chai is Division 2. However, the CIF State meet takes place this weekend, and this time it will feature a real showdown between the rising stars.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 DAY AGO