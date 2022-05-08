ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nixon Siren stainless steel watch provides basic tide functionality and includes a timer

By Amy Poole
 3 days ago
Always know when to hit the beach when you have the Nixon Siren stainless steel watch. Providing basic tide information, you’ll have access to data anywhere, anytime before heading for open water. This stainless steel watch also boasts a 100-meter water-resistant rating, providing you with peace of mind. So you won’t...

Nitecore Portable Air Conditioner delivers up to 2,550 BTU of quiet cooling power

Make summer more comfortable with the Nitecore Portable Air Conditioner. Whether you’re camping or playing sports outdoors, this gadget provides up to 2,550 BTU of impressive cooling power. In fact, this whopping horsepower ensures it can reduce your tent’s temperature to 18ºC in only 10 minutes—this is also thanks to its dual hose system. Moreover, the Nitecore AC has a super compact, portable size to go with you anywhere. Furthermore, it requires low power consumption while also offering circuit protection and high cooling efficiency. With an all-in-one design, this installation-free gadget has a convenient grip and makes only 50 dB of noise for overall quiet operation. Nitecore is a brand with 15 years of experience in outdoor equipment, and its portable air conditioner weighs only about 10 kg. Use it at the park or while traveling, camping, picnicking, and more.
Canyon Grand Canyon Young Hero kids’ hardtail bike provides a great platform to progress

Allow your child to explore the outdoors with the Canyon Grand Canyon Young Hero kids’ hardtail bike. Designed specifically to help young ones progress and develop, it features sensitive forks to protect smaller bodies. This kids’ hardtail bike also includes a wide range of gears to help a young rider travel up even the steepest climbs. Moreover, the Canyon Grand Canyon Young Hero remains the perfect fit for young hands, bodies, and legs. In fact, it’s suitable for riders from 4’7″ to 5’3″, providing enough room for them to grow into this bike. With hydraulic disc brakes and lightweight wheels, this bike helps to transfer effort into speed to accompany every adventure. Finally, with an aluminum frame, it’s sturdy, lightweight, and responsive.
Grovemade Leather Mouse Pad provides a smooth surface for your mouse while you work

Create a comfortable, ergonomic work environment with the Grovemade Leather Mouse Pad. Featuring supple vegetable-tanned leather, it provides a beautiful, smooth surface for your mouse. Also, the natural cork lining holds it firmly in place and offers ample cushion for your wrist. Moreover, this Grovemade mouse mat comes in 2 sizes—7.5″ x 9″ and 11.25″—to suit your work setup. It’s also available with an optional hand-sanded hardwood tray for your pen, pencil, or stylus. All of which come in Black or Tan. Furthermore, this mouse mat’s sizes offer the perfect amount of room to accommodate your wrist while still keeping your desk clutter-free. Overall, made in Portland, this workspace accessory will revolutionize how you work and protect your desk surface, too.
mophie 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe instantly powers up to 3 devices on contact

Charge 3 devices simultaneously with the mophie 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe. Powering your devices has never been easier, as it begins charging when your gadget makes contact. So you’ll never have an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch with a drained battery again. In fact, it provides dedicated spots for your smartphone, smartwatch, and earbuds. Moreover, the mophie MagSafe charger provides up to 15 watts of power on the wireless charging pad to give a quick boost. Or use the USB-C PD wall adapter for up to 30 watts of power. Furthermore, this portable charger instantly transforms any tabletop into a charging hub for convenient use. Overall, easily power all your everyday accessories in 1 central location to never misplace chargers again.
ELECTRONICS
Smeg CGF01 Coffee Grinder adds a sleek look to your kitchen & offers high-quality grinding

Enjoy a fresh cup of coffee every time with the Smeg CGF01 Coffee Grinder. This kitchen gadget features an elegant design that looks great in any kitchen. In fact, the grinder has a glossy exterior that’s sure to impress. And it also comes with a stainless steel conical burr grinding mechanism. This ensures you get the perfect grind for any type of coffee. In addition, this espresso coffee machine boasts an integrated scale to ensure you get the exact amount of beans every time. Furthermore, this coffee grinder has a generous 350-gram bean hopper to grind enough beans for several cups at once. Overall, it allows you to obtain the perfect grind for coffee makers, French presses, stovetop pots, and espresso makers.
Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
GillyGro Backpack for parents has a built-in high chair and detachable multipurpose mat

Staying active when you have children means making it as easy as possible to get out the door. And that’s just what the GillyGro Backpack for parents does for you by combining multiple necessities into one bag. Incredibly, it converts to a high chair so you can say goodbye to germ-ridden public dining high chairs. And its 5-point harness safety design keeps your child secure. Additionally, it incorporates a large detachable multipurpose pad that you can use for diaper changes, naps, and picnics. This offers a spacious, hygienic space—so you don’t have to leave gatherings at nap time. Founded by an active mom, the GillyGro brand lets parents enjoy more precious moments with their loved ones. And the Backpack also lets you maintain your personal style as it has a sleek design in minimalist colors. Carry everything you need for a day out with your little one in one backpack.
Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 ergonomic earbuds provide long-lasting comfort

Listen to high-resolution audio like never before with the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds. Boasting 7-mm dynamic drivers and the brand’s TrueResponse technology, you can enjoy high-fidelity sound with impactful bass. Or personalize the sound with a choice of presets to tailor the sound to suit your tastes. Moreover, these buds include ANC, which automatically adjusts when the noise level in your environment changes. Or, at the touch of a button, switch to Transparency mode to allow in your surroundings. Furthermore, these Sennheiser wireless earbuds include ear adapters and optional silicone fins in a range of sizes to guarantee a comfortable fit for long wear. Best of all, they provide 7 hours of nonstop listening or an additional 28 hours with the charging case. Finally, with an IPX4 water-resistant rating, they can withstand rain or sweat, making them perfect to wear while exercising or outdoors.
Wyze Room Sensor balances your home’s climate to eliminate any hot and cold spots

Feel comfortable in every area of your home with the Wyze Room Sensor. It’s compatible with the Wyze Thermostat to rid your home of hot and cold spots. Simply place this gadget in popular rooms and allow the compatible thermostat to balance your home’s climate. Moreover, this sensor continuously communicates with the thermostat to balance your home’s temperature. Above all, the Motion-Sensing Comfort mode detects movement to prioritize only the rooms you’re actually using to save you money. Speaking of saving money, you can set a higher threshold so your connected thermostat doesn’t turn on your heating or cooling system as often. Furthermore, use the Auto Comfort mode to choose which rooms you’d like to monitor the temperature depending on your schedule. Finally, remotely monitor the temperature of a room and adjust the climate with just a few taps in the Wyze app.
VITURE One wearable gaming glasses are a 120″ screen for PS, Xbox & PC Remote Play

Game anywhere with the VITURE One wearable gaming glasses. Boasting a 120″ pixel-free portable virtual screen, they have dual 1080p 60 fps 55 PPD lenses. Moreover, this cloud gaming gadget lets you enjoy AAA apps such as Stadio, Parsec, and Shadow and titles like Elden Ring, NBA 2K, Spider-Man, The Witcher 3, and more. It also works with PlayStation, Xbox, PC remote play, and Switch. Only 78 grams, it has a heat-free design and boasts spatial sound for immersion. Furthermore, control it with your voice while you play games or watch movies via the 5G or Wi-Fi connection. Additionally, as a Google ATV wearable device, it comes preloaded with streaming services and gaming platforms—and supports Google Play. Not just a wearable tech product, this fashion accessory truly blends into your life to make it better. Finally, play or watch anything, anywhere, without anyone knowing on the VITURE One.
TOMO ON smart desk light & sterilizer has smart sensors to sterilize when you leave

Performing two uses, the dual-function TOMO ON smart desk light & sterilizer both illuminates and cleans your space. In fact, it has smart sensors that actually sterilize your desk when they don’t sense movement in front of them. These proximity sensors tell the UV-C LED sterilizer to begin its 15-minute sterilization protocol, which is 99.9% effective. Then, the sensors know when you return and switch this gadget back to lighting mode. TOMON ON consumes low energy, and it automatically adjusts its intensity depending on the ambient light it detects in the area. Moreover, it provides no glare and causes no eye strain as it illuminates your desk—not your screen. This easily mountable gadget requires no screws, nuts, or bolts to install on top of your desktop computer. Finally, you can get it going with just a tap!
Volla Phone 22 private, simple smartphone has a security mode and multi-boot feature

Take back your life and gain security with the Volla Phone 22 private, simple smartphone. This 2nd-generation device boasts improved hardware and operating system. Additionally, the Volla Phone 22 runs on a Google-free Android operating system and has a security mode with an app locker and a firewall. Furthermore, its multi-boot-feature lets you install more operating systems in the same way you would install an app. Then you simply select it at startup. With an easy-to-use design and even more privacy protection, it also has a smart user interface. You’ll truly feel more free with its simple, security-focused design. Blending design, performance, and sustainability, this gadget lets you decide with whom you share what information. Overall, if you’re tired of being monitored by big tech, spending too much time on your phone, and getting lost in endless apps, Volla Phone 22 is for you.
Dell Latitude 9330 laptop includes a collaboration touchpad and a 2-in-1 form factor

Work from home or in the office with ease when you have the Dell Latitude 9330 laptop. Sporting a unique collaboration touchpad, it offers quick access to microphone mute/unmute, video on/off, screen share, and Zoom chats. This touchpad keeps all these controls at your fingertips, so it’s easier than ever to dive in and out of meetings. Moreover, the Dell Latitude 9330 laptop includes a FHD camera with separate RGB and IR cameras and neural-noise cancelation, enabling you to be the best at every meeting. Furthermore, this professional laptop includes core features of Dell Optimizer. So you can feel confident working from multiple locations without privacy risks or unreliable Wi-Fi. In fact, the Intelligent Privacy features conceal information on your screen by dimming the display when it detects an onlooker. Finally, with 12th Gen Intel Core processors, it offers excellent performance for demanding tasks.
