UFC fan favourite Nate Diaz believes he’d be able to choke Charles Oliveira out if the two ever fought. One thing we all know to be true about Nate Diaz is that he knows how to make some noise on social media. Whether it be through calling out other fighters or just saying something outlandish, the veteran has the ability to get the entire mixed martial arts world talking about him – as we’re doing right now.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO