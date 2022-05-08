hardgraft Flip Card Fold snaps close with a push button and includes 2 credit card slots

Take back your life and gain security with the Volla Phone 22 private, simple smartphone. This 2nd-generation device boasts improved hardware and operating system. Additionally, the Volla Phone 22 runs on a Google-free Android operating system and has a security mode with an app locker and a firewall. Furthermore, its multi-boot-feature lets you install more operating systems in the same way you would install an app. Then you simply select it at startup. With an easy-to-use design and even more privacy protection, it also has a smart user interface. You’ll truly feel more free with its simple, security-focused design. Blending design, performance, and sustainability, this gadget lets you decide with whom you share what information. Overall, if you’re tired of being monitored by big tech, spending too much time on your phone, and getting lost in endless apps, Volla Phone 22 is for you.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO