hardgraft Flip Card Fold snaps close with a push button and includes 2 credit card slots

By Amy Poole
 3 days ago
Conveniently and safely transport your everyday credit cards with the hardgraft Flip Card Fold. From the outside, it exudes a simple leather design. But, once unfolded, you’ll find a surprising combination of materials that promote durability. Moreover, with a compact form of 4.3″ by 3″, it’s perfect to take on the...

hardgraft Cover Card Case minimal leather cardholder features 2 distinct sides for style

Keep your look minimal but unique with the hardgraft Cover Card Case minimal leather cardholder. It features 2 distinct sides. The classic leather compartment fits folded notes or credit cards, giving you payment flexibility. The other side boasts a dedicated credit card slot in black leather. The combination of classic and black leather is a surprising and unconventional stylistic element that’s sure to catch some eyes. At the same time, the case is slim, measuring 3″ L x 1.7″ W for an unfussy shape. That way, it fits easily in any pocket and bag, making it a must-have addition to your EDC. Meanwhile, the rich vegetable-tanned leather adds elegance and sophistication. Additionally, a contrast microsuede interior makes retrieving your cards easier. Made in Italy, this leather card holder embodies European design.
Grovemade Leather Mouse Pad provides a smooth surface for your mouse while you work

Create a comfortable, ergonomic work environment with the Grovemade Leather Mouse Pad. Featuring supple vegetable-tanned leather, it provides a beautiful, smooth surface for your mouse. Also, the natural cork lining holds it firmly in place and offers ample cushion for your wrist. Moreover, this Grovemade mouse mat comes in 2 sizes—7.5″ x 9″ and 11.25″—to suit your work setup. It’s also available with an optional hand-sanded hardwood tray for your pen, pencil, or stylus. All of which come in Black or Tan. Furthermore, this mouse mat’s sizes offer the perfect amount of room to accommodate your wrist while still keeping your desk clutter-free. Overall, made in Portland, this workspace accessory will revolutionize how you work and protect your desk surface, too.
mophie 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe instantly powers up to 3 devices on contact

Charge 3 devices simultaneously with the mophie 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe. Powering your devices has never been easier, as it begins charging when your gadget makes contact. So you’ll never have an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch with a drained battery again. In fact, it provides dedicated spots for your smartphone, smartwatch, and earbuds. Moreover, the mophie MagSafe charger provides up to 15 watts of power on the wireless charging pad to give a quick boost. Or use the USB-C PD wall adapter for up to 30 watts of power. Furthermore, this portable charger instantly transforms any tabletop into a charging hub for convenient use. Overall, easily power all your everyday accessories in 1 central location to never misplace chargers again.
Volla Phone 22 private, simple smartphone has a security mode and multi-boot feature

Take back your life and gain security with the Volla Phone 22 private, simple smartphone. This 2nd-generation device boasts improved hardware and operating system. Additionally, the Volla Phone 22 runs on a Google-free Android operating system and has a security mode with an app locker and a firewall. Furthermore, its multi-boot-feature lets you install more operating systems in the same way you would install an app. Then you simply select it at startup. With an easy-to-use design and even more privacy protection, it also has a smart user interface. You’ll truly feel more free with its simple, security-focused design. Blending design, performance, and sustainability, this gadget lets you decide with whom you share what information. Overall, if you’re tired of being monitored by big tech, spending too much time on your phone, and getting lost in endless apps, Volla Phone 22 is for you.
Bellroy Dopp Kit Plus toiletries pouch has a zip pocket to gather loose items out of view

Easily transport your personal gear during travel with the Bellroy Dopp Kit Plus toiletries pouch. It sports an organized interior with various components to structure your accessories. For example, the stretchy mesh pockets flex to accommodate all sorts of small items. And the sturdy pocket keeps pockets stacked together to prevent leaks. Best of all, the angled zipper opens the kit wide to provide easy access without rummaging. Moreover, this toiletries pouch features a magnetic-closure shelf to keep your toothbrush separate. So you won’t have to endure toothpaste on your makeup and skincare products. Meanwhile, the water-resistant interior lining makes it easy to keep clean and wipe down in the event of spillages. Finally, it’s available in 3 colors—Black, Charcoal, and Bronze—and measures 250 mm by 130 mm by 100 mm.
Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 ergonomic earbuds provide long-lasting comfort

Listen to high-resolution audio like never before with the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds. Boasting 7-mm dynamic drivers and the brand’s TrueResponse technology, you can enjoy high-fidelity sound with impactful bass. Or personalize the sound with a choice of presets to tailor the sound to suit your tastes. Moreover, these buds include ANC, which automatically adjusts when the noise level in your environment changes. Or, at the touch of a button, switch to Transparency mode to allow in your surroundings. Furthermore, these Sennheiser wireless earbuds include ear adapters and optional silicone fins in a range of sizes to guarantee a comfortable fit for long wear. Best of all, they provide 7 hours of nonstop listening or an additional 28 hours with the charging case. Finally, with an IPX4 water-resistant rating, they can withstand rain or sweat, making them perfect to wear while exercising or outdoors.
Wyze Car all-wheel-drive camera base features a shock-absorbing suspension and a roll cage

Monitor more in your home with the Wyze Car all-wheel-drive camera base. Featuring a shock-absorbing suspension, it can withstand vertical impacts, and the high-density roll cage protects against nasty spills. Above all, its design enables it to climb over rocks, branches, carpets, and more with ease. Moreover, this all-wheel-drive camera base includes LED headlights to improve visibility at night and safely capture clear videos. In fact, you can conveniently activate and deactivate the headlights from the app. Furthermore, the Wyze Car packs a lot of power, and the 10,000-mAh power bank lets you run it for 2 hours nonstop. This gadget also includes multiple modes to preserve the battery life and best suit the environment. For example, Sports mode kicks it into high gear for optimal power.
Wyze Room Sensor balances your home’s climate to eliminate any hot and cold spots

Feel comfortable in every area of your home with the Wyze Room Sensor. It’s compatible with the Wyze Thermostat to rid your home of hot and cold spots. Simply place this gadget in popular rooms and allow the compatible thermostat to balance your home’s climate. Moreover, this sensor continuously communicates with the thermostat to balance your home’s temperature. Above all, the Motion-Sensing Comfort mode detects movement to prioritize only the rooms you’re actually using to save you money. Speaking of saving money, you can set a higher threshold so your connected thermostat doesn’t turn on your heating or cooling system as often. Furthermore, use the Auto Comfort mode to choose which rooms you’d like to monitor the temperature depending on your schedule. Finally, remotely monitor the temperature of a room and adjust the climate with just a few taps in the Wyze app.
The Stick Grip for all stick sports uses universally accepted one-size-fits-all technology

Playing your favorite sport just got better with The Stick Grip for all stick sports. Using one-size-fits-all technology, this product has a universally accepted design for baseball, softball, hockey, lacrosse, cricket, and more. With an open-ended construction, it has a factory pre-stretched diamond-infused grip tread. In fact, The Stick Grip is assembled onto a supporting removable plastic core. Then, it shrinks upon removal of the supporting core during the installation process as the diamond tread expands. Easier to apply than traditional sports grip tape, it simply slides over your sports handle and then cinches tight when you zip out the pull cord. No matter what stick sport you play, this product provides you with a superior grip thanks to its proprietary Ultrasonic Polymer. You’ll enjoy maximum traction, control, torque, and accuracy with antislip and antishock vibration.
