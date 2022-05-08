hardgraft Flip Card Fold snaps close with a push button and includes 2 credit card slots

Playing your favorite sport just got better with The Stick Grip for all stick sports. Using one-size-fits-all technology, this product has a universally accepted design for baseball, softball, hockey, lacrosse, cricket, and more. With an open-ended construction, it has a factory pre-stretched diamond-infused grip tread. In fact, The Stick Grip is assembled onto a supporting removable plastic core. Then, it shrinks upon removal of the supporting core during the installation process as the diamond tread expands. Easier to apply than traditional sports grip tape, it simply slides over your sports handle and then cinches tight when you zip out the pull cord. No matter what stick sport you play, this product provides you with a superior grip thanks to its proprietary Ultrasonic Polymer. You’ll enjoy maximum traction, control, torque, and accuracy with antislip and antishock vibration.
Comments / 0