Footballer, 13, dies in 'medical emergency' during match as tributes are paid to 'well-respected teammate'

A junior footballer has died following a 'medical emergency' on the pitch.

In a statement, the Nottinghamshire FA confirmed that 13-year-old Samuel Akwasi has sadly died.

His club FC Cavaliers described him as 'very well respected', while his record on the FA's website show he scored seven goals in 14 appearances this season.

In a statement released through the Nottinghamshire FA, a spokesman for the club said: 'Samuel Akwasi - FC Cavaliers u13s player. Samuel has been playing for FC Cavaliers from u9s until now.

'[He] was very well respected by all his team members.'

Junior footballer Samuel Akwasi, 13, died following a 'medical emergency' on the pitch at Nottingham's Forest Recreation Ground

The tragic incident took place at the Forest Recreation Ground earlier today (pictured)

The match between FC Cavaliers Green U13 and WBCY FC Rossoneri U13 was abandoned.

FC Cavaliers Green were playing at home at the Forest Sports Zone, at the Forest Recreation Ground, according to an FA match listing.

The Nottinghamshire FA sent their condolences to Samuel's friends, family and team mates at this extremely difficult time.

It's the second time in less than a year that a young player died following a medical emergency on the pitch.

West Bridgford Colts player Dylan Rich died at the age of 17 after an emergency during an FA Youth Game.