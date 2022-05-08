ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angry Wolves coach calls Romelu Lukaku a ‘big lump’ and slams Chelsea star for soft penalty in thrilling 2-2 draw

By Ian Tuckey
 3 days ago
WOLVES coach Tony Roberts labelled Romelu Lukaku a 'big lump' as he questioned how the Chelsea striker won a penalty in a dramatic 2-2 draw.

Goalkeeping trainer Roberts - standing in as manager Bruno Lage had Covid - suggested Lukaku fell too easily for such a powerful player.

Cesar Azpilicueta, centre, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, right, help Romelu Lukaku celebrate his double but Wolves fought back to draw Credit: AFP
Wolves coach Tony Roberts queried whether this fall by Romelu Lukaku warranted the penalty given against Moroccan defender Romain Saiss Credit: Getty

Watched by incoming Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, the recalled Belgian tucked in the spot-kick opener himself and soon doubled the Blues' lead.

But Wolves sub Francisco Trincao netted a spectacular reply and visitors' skipper Conor Coady headed the leveller seven minutes into stoppage time.

Roberts' delight over a 'well deserved' comeback point was offset, however, by his penalty gripe.

Lukaku was growing into the game when he bustled and muscled past Roman Saiss on 56 minutes.

And the defender brought down the ex-Inter Milan hero with a clumsy challenge.

Referee Peter Banks at first gave nothing but awarded a spot-kick after being advised to check video replays.

Roberts said of Lukaku's input: "He's a big lump, isn't he. So for him to go down, I'm not sure."

The Welshman added: "We came back to get the point but we're disappointed we didn't win it.

"We had opportunities from set-pieces in the first half but this group has great spirit so to come from 2-0 down here - what a result.

"We well deserved the point.

"Bruno Lage was in touch and we had a chat at half time over Zoom.

"He is very happy as you can imagine but also disappointed we didn't get the three points."

