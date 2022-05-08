ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Boys charged over Brookfield fires causing £500,000 damage

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo boys, aged 13 and 14, have been charged in connection with fires at two houses...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Worker seriously injured in methane explosion at UPS

A UPS worker has been seriously injured in a gas explosion at an industrial estate in Warwickshire. Firefighters were called to UPS United Parcel Services at Birch Coppice Business Park after a methane delivery system misfired, the service said. The injured man was airlifted to hospital for further treatment, West...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Motorcyclist, 22, killed in collision with van

A motorcyclist has died following a collision between his vehicle and a van in Lincolnshire, police have said. Emergency services were called to the B1190 Lincoln Road, at the junction of Main Street, Doddington, at 12:12 BST on Monday. The 22-year-old biker died at the scene, Lincolnshire Police said. The...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Vicky White news - latest: 911 call reveals Alabama correction officer blamed Casey White for police chase

Dramatic police footage captured the moment capital murder suspect Casey Cole White was apprehended in Indiana and his prison guard lover Vicky White’s body was pulled from their crashed vehicle.A 10-day nationwide manhunt for Ms White, a 56-year-old corrections officer from Alabama, and White, an inmate serving a 75-year sentence and awaiting trial for murder, ended on Monday evening with a car chase and crash in Evansville. Ms White died hours from what a coroner ruled to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and White was taken into custody.As he was handcuffed, White allegedly told officers to help his “wife”...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Action News Jax

JSO: 3 bystanders hit by gunfire in Moncrief Park area

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says three people were hurt by bullets when two groups traded gunfire Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:43 p.m. near West 35th Street and Wilson Street. Police say there were dozens of shots fired, hitting people, homes and cars. JSO says the three adult...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
BBC

Rutland: Woman arrested after two people die in car crash

A woman has been arrested after two people died in a car crash. Emergency services were called to the crash, which involved a silver Fiat Qubo and black Volkswagen Golf, on the A47 Peterborough Road in Rutland just before 16:00 BST on Monday. Leicestershire Police said the occupants of the...
ACCIDENTS
ABC Big 2 News

1 injured in Midland County chemical fire

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A chemical fire in Midland County sent one person to the hospital Wednesday night. YourBasin.Com is working to confirm the name of the business, along the N. I-20 Service Rd. by mile marker 148, on the border of Midland and Martin Counties. Around 5:30 P.M. on Wednesday, fire departments across […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
BBC

Cheshire barn fire was started deliberately say police

A large barn fire which took firefighters more than two days to extinguish is believed to have been started deliberately. It started at an old farm near Leighton Hospital in Cheshire at around 18:00 on Saturday and Cheshire Constabulary wants to speak to people who were in the area at that time.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Lumo passengers thrown from seats on train speeding at Peterborough

Passengers were thrown from their seats and hit by falling luggage on a train being driven at 50mph (80km/h) above the speed limit, investigators said. The Lumo service passed over three sets of points near Peterborough at 75mph (121km/h) at 10:20 BST on 17 April, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Drug-filled tennis balls thrown into Suffolk prison

A man has been arrested after tennis balls filled with drugs were thrown over the wall into a prison. A man was seen attempting to throw the balls into HMP Highpoint, near Haverhill in Suffolk on Friday. Police tweeted to say one of the balls, containing suspected controlled drugs, was...
TENNIS
BBC

Kidderminster man dies after serious chainsaw injury

A man has died after being seriously injured while using a chainsaw. Emergency services were called to Tower Close in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, at about 11:00 BST on Friday. Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service said that it "quickly became clear that nothing could be done to save the man". The...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Anglesey: Police probe after man dies 'coasteering'

A man has died after getting into difficulty while "coasteering". The 35-year-old, who is not from north Wales, was rescued and taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor after the incident near Rhoscolyn, Anglesey, at about 12:30 BST on Friday, but later died. North Wales Police said the man was a...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Fundraising RNLI hiker has tent slashed at Whitburn Beach

A fundraiser who is walking the coast of Britain for the RNLI has had her tent slashed and batteries stolen as she camped on a Tyneside beach. Tracey Hannam said someone also urinated in her walking boots on Sunday night at Whitburn Beach, South Tyneside. She said she was "absolutely...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Tribute paid to William Rogers who was fatally hit by vehicle

The mother of a man who died after being struck by a vehicle in Shropshire has paid tribute to her son saying he was "a ray of sunshine in our lives". William Rogers, 26, died after being hit while walking on the B4368, between Craven Arms and Much Wenlock, in the early hours of 30 April.
PUBLIC SAFETY

