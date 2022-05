401(k) plans are some of the best resources offered for saving and investing for retirement. In fact, these plans will make up the bulk of many people's retirement income. Any contribution to a 401(k) plan is a good thing, but there are a few things you can do that will save you thousands in the long run and ensure more of your money is going toward your finances in retirement, not other fees or penalties.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO