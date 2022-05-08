ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colorado Weather: Entire Week Ahead Will Be Warm And Gusty With High Fire Danger

By First Alert Meteorologist Chris Spears
 3 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Mother’s Day! Outside of a few morning showers in extreme northern Colorado the day ahead should be dry if you are making outdoor plans with mom. It’ll be breezy to windy at times through the afternoon, especially across the southern part of the state. Afternoon highs should be about 10 degrees cooler than Saturday thanks to a cold front that moved through.

You’ll hear a lot about high fire danger around Colorado during the week ahead, including this afternoon. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect through sunset today for almost all locations south of Interstate 70. We’ll see similar conditions just about each and every day in the week ahead with no major storms in sight. Some counties are already under a fire weather watch for Monday.

Most all of Colorado will see highs today in the 60s and 70s. The highest mountain communities will top off in the 50s and we’ll see some 80s on the east-central and southeast plains. The far southeast corner of Colorado may hit the 90 degree mark on Sunday afternoon.

Another round of strong of gusty wind is anticipated across the state by this afternoon. We have wind advisories in effect for several valleys in western and southwest Colorado. High wind watches and warnings are in effect in the south-central portion of our state starting this evening and lasting until at least noon on Monday. Additional areas could be included later today.

It’s more of the same for the next several days. Right now it looks like Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week around Colorado with some places getting near record highs, including Denver. Some longer range computer forecast models show cooler weather arriving by the upcoming weekend but it isn’t clear if we’ll see any moisture. Right now it looks dry but we hope that will change as our state needs more free water from Mother Nature to help with the fire danger.

UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
AccuWeather

Chilly storm to send rain, snow across Northwest

The calendar says May, but another taste of winter is headed for the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies as a usually cold weather pattern sets up over the regions. An active pattern is about to resume across the Pacific Northwest, and AccuWeather forecasters say that some snow could even fall across the region in the coming days.
SEATTLE, WA
KRQE News 13

New wildfire burning on Alamo Navajo Indian Reservation

Officials are reporting a new wildfire start on the Alamo Navajo Indian Reservation around 1:38 p.m. on April 28. It has burned 10 acres and is 0% contained. Smoke may be visible in the surrounding areas of Datil, Pie Town, Alamo, and Magdalena. Start Date: April 28 around 1:38 p.m. Location: 4 miles east of […]
ALAMO, NM
Denver, CO
