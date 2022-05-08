Gervais Roundup: Softball earns 13-10 win over Western Christian

The Cougars rallied with five-run sixth inning to earn third win of the season; track team gets ready for districts

Softball

Gervais picked up its third win of the season against Western Christian on Monday, May 2, with a 13-10 score. The team punched in five pivotal runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a commanding four run lead, and the Cougars defense gave up just one run in the seventh to hang on to the victory.

Gervais had 14 hits in the game to score its 13 runs, and gave up 7 hits and 10 runs. Multiple batters had multiple hits: junior catcher Sofia Contreras, freshman shortstop Addy McCargar, senior pitcher Sarah Saalfeld, sophomore centerfielder Citlali Munoz, sophomore leftfielder Ali Pinard and freshman rightfielder Delanie Rutledge each had two hits. Pinard scored three runs and Rutledge had three RBIs.

Saalfeld earned the win from the circle with 7 strikeouts, 4 walks and 7 hits given up.

The Cougars (3-7 in league, 3-13 overall) couldn't gut out the win against Santiam on May 4, losing 13-3, but the team has a busy week to try and find a few more wins before the season ends.

Gervais travels to face Central Linn (4-7) on May 10, then returns home to face league leaders Kennedy (11-3) on May 11, before finally heading out to Colton (2-7) for a doubleheader on May 12.

Track and field

The Gervais track and field athletes took part in the Regis Community Twilight Meet on Friday, May 6, and while the boys team didn't register a score, the girls finished tied for eighth place with 64 points.

Junior Izzy Boyd finished third in the shot put with a throw of 31 feet, 5.75 inches, and took second in the triple jump with a distance of 31 feet, 6 inches. Fellow junior Lilly McCargar finished fourth in the javelin with a throw of 94 feet, 5 inches. Sophomore Olivia Boyd finished second in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet even, and also took fourth in the long jump with a distance of 14 feet, 2 inches.

For full results, see Athletic.net. Gervais will compete in the Special District 2 Championships on May 13-14.