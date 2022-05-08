ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gervais, OR

Gervais Roundup: Softball earns 13-10 win over Western Christian

By Tanner Russ
Woodburn Independent
Woodburn Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Y48g_0fX07BXP00 The Cougars rallied with five-run sixth inning to earn third win of the season; track team gets ready for districts

Softball

Gervais picked up its third win of the season against Western Christian on Monday, May 2, with a 13-10 score. The team punched in five pivotal runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a commanding four run lead, and the Cougars defense gave up just one run in the seventh to hang on to the victory.

Gervais had 14 hits in the game to score its 13 runs, and gave up 7 hits and 10 runs. Multiple batters had multiple hits: junior catcher Sofia Contreras, freshman shortstop Addy McCargar, senior pitcher Sarah Saalfeld, sophomore centerfielder Citlali Munoz, sophomore leftfielder Ali Pinard and freshman rightfielder Delanie Rutledge each had two hits. Pinard scored three runs and Rutledge had three RBIs.

Saalfeld earned the win from the circle with 7 strikeouts, 4 walks and 7 hits given up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QBul9_0fX07BXP00

The Cougars (3-7 in league, 3-13 overall) couldn't gut out the win against Santiam on May 4, losing 13-3, but the team has a busy week to try and find a few more wins before the season ends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RYqg1_0fX07BXP00

Gervais travels to face Central Linn (4-7) on May 10, then returns home to face league leaders Kennedy (11-3) on May 11, before finally heading out to Colton (2-7) for a doubleheader on May 12.

Track and field

The Gervais track and field athletes took part in the Regis Community Twilight Meet on Friday, May 6, and while the boys team didn't register a score, the girls finished tied for eighth place with 64 points.

Junior Izzy Boyd finished third in the shot put with a throw of 31 feet, 5.75 inches, and took second in the triple jump with a distance of 31 feet, 6 inches. Fellow junior Lilly McCargar finished fourth in the javelin with a throw of 94 feet, 5 inches. Sophomore Olivia Boyd finished second in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet even, and also took fourth in the long jump with a distance of 14 feet, 2 inches.

For full results, see Athletic.net. Gervais will compete in the Special District 2 Championships on May 13-14.

Comments / 0

Related
kqennewsradio.com

FROST ADVISORY FOR PART OF REGION

A Frost Advisory is in effect for parts of the region from 11:00 p.m. Monday through 9:00 a.m. Tuesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said minimum temperatures of 32 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. The Advisory area includes some inland locations in Douglas, Coos and Curry...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Gas stations could close, sparking worker layoffs

Sixteen gas stations and convenience stores across Oregon, Wyoming and Washington could close if retail lease extensions are not forged by May 31. The closures could result in 163 layoffs in the three states, according to the California company who operates the locations. Carlsbad-based Porter’s of American Retail Services (ARS)...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
beachconnection.net

A Week of Glowing Things Above and Below on Oregon Coast

(Oregon Coast) – As editor of this publication, you have to wander a lot of different beaches. This always results in a fair amount of adventures, and over time it's produced tens of thousands of photos of the Oregon coast. And adventures I had aplenty one week back in 2013, filled with things glowing in the waves and in the skies. (All photos Andre' GW Hagestedt / Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
LINCOLN CITY, OR
US News and World Report

16 Most Beautiful Oregon Waterfalls

With its generally moderate temperatures, plentiful precipitation, towering cliffs and rushing rivers, Oregon is an ideal place to go chasing waterfalls. In fact, there are more than 200 named waterfalls across the state, spanning from the rugged coast and lush valleys to the alpine wilderness and famed Columbia River Gorge. That means no matter where your Oregon vacation might take you, you likely won't be too far from a scenic cascade. Some of Oregon's prettiest falls are easily accessible via a short walk from a paved parking lot, while others require a more rigorous trek to reach. Read on to learn about 16 of the most beautiful Oregon waterfalls.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gervais, OR
Gervais, OR
Sports
City
Colton, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Salem, Oregon

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Bentley's Grill is a fine dining experience that serves up the best in traditional American cuisine with a modern twist. The restaurant is known for its steaks and seafood, as well as its delicious cocktails. It's a great place to take someone on a date or get drinks with friends, but it's also perfect for family gatherings because they have a kid's menu. If you're looking for something casual but still want delicious food.
SALEM, OR
KGW

Late-season snow delays opening for several popular Mount Hood campgrounds

PORTLAND, Ore. — If you're planning to go camping in Oregon soon, you may want to find a lower-elevation campground — at least for the next couple weeks. Several popular campgrounds in the Mount Hood National Forest that normally open around this time of year are still covered with snow, said U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Heather Ibsen.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

Total lunar eclipse visible from Oregon this weekend

EUGENE, Ore. — Keep an eye to the sky this weekend! You just might get the chance to see a total lunar eclipse. A lunar eclipse is when the moon enters the Earth's shadow. The moon will turn a brilliant red color once it's entered the umbra (Earth's shadow).
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Long Jump#Western Christian#Cougars#Softball Gervais#Central Linn
pnwag.net

Central Oregon’s Crooked River Reporting Near Record Low Levels

With the Crooked River at near record low levels, Central Oregon’s Prineville Reservoir is at just 28%, the lowest level ever recorded this time of year. The Bureau of Reclamation’s Christine Schuldheisz, said the reservoir filled to just 62% capacity last year, contributing to the current shortfall. “So,...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Channel 6000

Why is the PNW still cold while the central U.S. sees record heat?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The cold spell of spring continues to hypnotize the Pacific Northwest. The conditions have been beneficial across the board for both Washington and Oregon, but it’s surely a cool spring. The cool weather means rain and snow, but as the spring wheel continues to bring the same weather back to Portland, the weather has shifted to more of a summer return across other areas of the United States.
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

2022 Oregon State Fair Tickets on Sale Now

SALEM, Ore. — Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Oregon State Fair, which starts August 26 through September 5, 2022. Available for purchase are General Admission, Carnival Ride, FairLift, and the Columbia Bank Concert Series tickets, featuring seven headlining performances at the L.B. Day Amphitheater. Gary LeVox,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
beachconnection.net

Oceanside, Little Oregon Coast Town That's Off the Beaten Track

(Oceanside, Oregon) – While tiny Oceanside remains fairly off the beaten track along the north Oregon coast, seemingly quite sequestered, it's continued to grow in popularity. This wee burgh sits just west of Tillamook, in a kind of cul-de-sac along the Three Capes Tour, tucked away in a corner, behind towering hills filled with gorgeous homes. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection unless otherwise credited)
KTVZ

Fred Meyer celebrating its 100th anniversary, holding contests, ribbon-cutting events

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In recognition of its service to Northwest communities, Fred Meyer Stores proudly celebrates its official 100th anniversary in May of 2022. Fred G. Meyer opened his first store in downtown Portland in 1922. He got his start with a coffee cart and eventually expanded into a one-stop shopping experience that has grown to 132 stores across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Alaska.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ

Saturday, May 7: Evening snow report

Timberline reported 7 new inches of snow. Mt. Bachelor reported 10 new inches of snow. And on its final day for the '21-22 season, Mt. Hood Meadows went out with a bang -- 11 inches of fresh snow!
BEND, OR
beachconnection.net

Astoria's Pier 39 Saturday Market Returns to Oregon Coast

(Astoria, Oregon) – Another year, a second season of the Oregon coast's latest addition to its outdoor summer markets. The Pier 39 Saturday Market in Astoria just opened up again this weekend, running every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Every week brings more local artisans from around the north Oregon coast and south Washington coast, selling crafts, artwork, and useable goods. (Photo courtesy Hanthorn Cannery Museum)
ASTORIA, OR
KTVZ

Nice Today; More Snow Coming

After a pleasant break between systems today, Mt. Bachelor is expecting more snow beginning as early as tonight. Accumulations could reach as much as 5-9" by Saturday morning. With the snow level rising to 9,000' there will be a chance of mixed showers all weekend long. Mountain passes will see a chance of snow for the next couple days and then a chance of rain all weekend.
BEND, OR
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn Independent

Woodburn, OR
70
Followers
1K+
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

The Woodburn Independent has been serving Woodburn and the surrounding area for more than 131 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the independent every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.woodburnindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy