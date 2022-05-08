Kennedy Roundup: Kennedy baseball sweeps Santiam in season series

The Trojans run up their league record to 13-1 with dominant performances over Wolverines; softball remains perfect

Baseball

Kennedy's path of destruction through the 2A/1A Special District 2 (SD2) continued last week with a string of victories over Santiam. Kennedy won the first game of the series 10-0 on May 3 and won a doubleheader 10-0 and 8-2 on May 4.

Kennedy's pitching has been terrific, leading the Trojans to 13 shutouts on the season. In the first matchup against Santiam, Kennedy junior Ethan Kleinschmit gave up no runs and no hits while striking out 12 batters.

In the second game against Santiam last week, fellow junior Andrew Cuff gave up no runs and just one hit while striking out 10 batters. In the third matchup of the week, senior Riley Cantu got the start from the mound, striking out four batters before junior relief pitcher Luke Beyer struck out eight more batters to secure the win.

Kennedy has just three league games left to secure the league title. The Trojans (13-1 SD2, 18-2 overall) face off against Culver (11-3 SD2, 15-5 overall) starting on Monday. Kennedy sits one and a half games ahead of Western Christian and two games ahead of Culver.

Softball

Kennedy stayed perfect in SD2 competition with a 6-5 victory over Central Linn on May 4. The Trojans got the win late in the game, taking the one-run lead late in the sixth inning thanks to Allison Gooley singling on a 2-0 count to score a pair of runs. Gooley had 3 RBIs on the day, while senior Morgan Kyle led the team with 2 runs.

Junior pitcher Jenna Hopkins gave up 5 hits and 5 runs from the circle, but struck out 12 of the 29 batters faced and through 74 strikes on 102 pitches.

Kennedy has a busy week ahead of it. On Monday, the Trojans (10-0 SD2, 11-3 overall) play a doubleheader against Colton (2-4 SD2, 2-7 overall); on Wednesday, May 11, the team plays Gervais (3-7 SD2, 3-13 overall); and Kennedy closes out the week on the road in a doubleheader against Sheridan (4-3 SD2, 5-3 overall) on May 12.

Track and field

In the last meet before the Special Districts 2 championship meet, Kennedy track and field athletes competed at the Regis Community Twilight Meet on Friday, May 6. The boys team placed 15th overall, while the girls team finished 16th.

The boys events featured several top 10 finishes. In the 110-meter hurdles, senior Grant Vogel took third place with a time of 17.01 seconds. Sophomore Elijah Traeger took sixth in the javelin with a throw of 124 feet, 1 inch. Junior Griffin Kilbourne took fifth in the pole vault with a height of 9 feet, 6 inches.

The girls team saw junior Haley Kline finish in sixth place in the 400-meters with a time of 1:07.46. Freshman Rachael Kintz finished the 3,000-meters in seventh place with a time of 12:59.81. Fellow freshman Amber Handran took seventh in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.08 seconds. Sophomores Briar Hachenberg and Taylor Alexander tied for seventh in the pole vault with heights of 5 feet, 6 inches.

For full results, visit Athletic.net. Kennedy will participate in the Special Districts 2 championship on May 13-14.

{loadposition sub-article-02}