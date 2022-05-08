ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mill City, OR

Kennedy Roundup: Kennedy baseball sweeps Santiam in season series

By Tanner Russ
Woodburn Independent
Woodburn Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xs603_0fX07Aeg00 The Trojans run up their league record to 13-1 with dominant performances over Wolverines; softball remains perfect

Baseball

Kennedy's path of destruction through the 2A/1A Special District 2 (SD2) continued last week with a string of victories over Santiam. Kennedy won the first game of the series 10-0 on May 3 and won a doubleheader 10-0 and 8-2 on May 4.

Kennedy's pitching has been terrific, leading the Trojans to 13 shutouts on the season. In the first matchup against Santiam, Kennedy junior Ethan Kleinschmit gave up no runs and no hits while striking out 12 batters.

In the second game against Santiam last week, fellow junior Andrew Cuff gave up no runs and just one hit while striking out 10 batters. In the third matchup of the week, senior Riley Cantu got the start from the mound, striking out four batters before junior relief pitcher Luke Beyer struck out eight more batters to secure the win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eLwK1_0fX07Aeg00

Kennedy has just three league games left to secure the league title. The Trojans (13-1 SD2, 18-2 overall) face off against Culver (11-3 SD2, 15-5 overall) starting on Monday. Kennedy sits one and a half games ahead of Western Christian and two games ahead of Culver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yKcO1_0fX07Aeg00

Softball

Kennedy stayed perfect in SD2 competition with a 6-5 victory over Central Linn on May 4. The Trojans got the win late in the game, taking the one-run lead late in the sixth inning thanks to Allison Gooley singling on a 2-0 count to score a pair of runs. Gooley had 3 RBIs on the day, while senior Morgan Kyle led the team with 2 runs.

Junior pitcher Jenna Hopkins gave up 5 hits and 5 runs from the circle, but struck out 12 of the 29 batters faced and through 74 strikes on 102 pitches.

Kennedy has a busy week ahead of it. On Monday, the Trojans (10-0 SD2, 11-3 overall) play a doubleheader against Colton (2-4 SD2, 2-7 overall); on Wednesday, May 11, the team plays Gervais (3-7 SD2, 3-13 overall); and Kennedy closes out the week on the road in a doubleheader against Sheridan (4-3 SD2, 5-3 overall) on May 12.

Track and field

In the last meet before the Special Districts 2 championship meet, Kennedy track and field athletes competed at the Regis Community Twilight Meet on Friday, May 6. The boys team placed 15th overall, while the girls team finished 16th.

The boys events featured several top 10 finishes. In the 110-meter hurdles, senior Grant Vogel took third place with a time of 17.01 seconds. Sophomore Elijah Traeger took sixth in the javelin with a throw of 124 feet, 1 inch. Junior Griffin Kilbourne took fifth in the pole vault with a height of 9 feet, 6 inches.

The girls team saw junior Haley Kline finish in sixth place in the 400-meters with a time of 1:07.46. Freshman Rachael Kintz finished the 3,000-meters in seventh place with a time of 12:59.81. Fellow freshman Amber Handran took seventh in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.08 seconds. Sophomores Briar Hachenberg and Taylor Alexander tied for seventh in the pole vault with heights of 5 feet, 6 inches.

For full results, visit Athletic.net. Kennedy will participate in the Special Districts 2 championship on May 13-14.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gervais, OR
City
Colton, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Sheridan, OR
Local
Oregon Education
City
Mill City, OR
City
Culver, OR
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Sweeps#Wolverines#Sd2#Santiam Kennedy#Western Christian#Central Linn
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn Independent

Woodburn, OR
70
Followers
1K+
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

The Woodburn Independent has been serving Woodburn and the surrounding area for more than 131 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the independent every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.woodburnindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy