ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Items you’ve been collecting that likely aren’t worth much

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ghuB_0fX03wj200

(NEXSTAR) – You’ve likely heard the phrase “collect them all!” when it comes to toys, cards, bobbleheads, or almost anything else in a series, like Beanie Babies. You may still have some or all of whatever you collected as a kid today, but they may be better at collecting dust than dollars for you.

Many of those toys and other items were released in the late 1900s, a time in which mass production was underway. Mass production allowed customers to collect each piece of the line, and then some (how many times did you get a repeat toy in your Happy Meal, or a duplicate Pokemon card?).

This also means that while you were busy “collecting them all,” creating a set of items that were surely destined to be valuable in the future, so were many others.

“You know, people just seem to think that since something is collectible, it automatically is valuable, and that’s not always the truth,” Jordan Hembrough, toy expert and host of the show “Toy Hunter,” tells Nexstar.

Beanie Babies, Cabbage Patch Kids, Barbies, Pokemon cards, and comic books are prime examples of this, Hembrough explains. These lines of toys and collectibles are the most common people believe will be worth a lot of money but aren’t.

Your old VHS tapes might be worth a small fortune

Comic books are one of the hotter items for collectors right now.

“Unfortunately, you know, a lot of people are collecting comic books from the 1980s and even the 1970s,” Hembrough says. “Those comic books really aren’t the ones that are super valuable though.”

Those from the decades prior – the 1940s, ’50s, and ’60s – are usually more valuable.

The same goes for another popular item for collectors: baseball cards.

Cards released during the ’80s and ’90s were, like many other collectibles, manufactured during a time of mass production, Mike Provenzale, a production manager with Heritage Auctions tells Nexstar. While the tides are changing for some of these cards from the ‘Junk Wax Era,’ that’s not the case for other items.

Speaking of sports memorabilia, Provenzale says most modern autographs aren’t worth as much as you’d hope either. This is largely because there are so many out there, he explains. Every time an athlete signs anything, they’re essentially devaluing themselves.

Having more signatures on one item – like a team-autographed football – doesn’t typically increase its monetary value because collectors usually want just one signature, according to Provenzale.

And if you get ahold of free memorabilia for attending a game, like a bobblehead, Provenzale says it’ll have more value in the parking lot for someone who didn’t get one than in the collector’s market later on.

There are some exceptions within these over-collected categories, though.

According to Hembrough, “the collectibles industry is very, very cyclical.” If roles or franchises are revived, this can help older collectibles become desirable again. He points to “Star Wars,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” and “Jurassic Park.”

On the other hand are toys that were previously relatively popular but have lost their value recently. Among those are toys from the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” franchise, which were “really hot five or six years ago,” Hembrough explains.

When it comes to autographed sports memorabilia, while most modern signatures aren’t worth much, select athletes can be special. Derek Jeter, Michael Jordan, and Tom Brady are great exceptions to this because they have exclusive deals to sign only for specific companies, leading to fewer of their signatures being available.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

If your favorite athlete and their team win the championship game, know that the championship gear you run out to get likely won’t be worth much more than what you pay for it at the store. Instead, championship gear from the losing team, which is usually donated , is more likely to have a kitsch value, Provenzale explained.

Regardless of whether you find yourself with a collectible like a Happy Meal toy or a Beanie Baby or one of these toys Hembrough says is worth hanging onto , both Hembrough and Provenzale recommend researching your item. You can search your item on Google or eBay, for example, to see how others like yours are selling. You may also want to consider taking your items to local collector shops or auction houses for an expert to review its value.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

POLICE: 18-year-old’s body found in Braxton County, WV

BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — On May 4, Braxton County 911 received a report of a body found on Salt Lick Road in Braxton County, West Virginia. West Virginia State Police (WVSP) Troopers responded to the scene and found a dead man, who was unknown at that time. Initial investigation by troopers and medical examiners […]
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Jeter
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
WOWK 13 News

Men sentenced to prison for multistate drug ring involvement

HUNTINGTON, WV — According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), two men were sentenced to prison Monday for participating in a multistate drug trafficking organization that distributed large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and other illegal drugs. Edward Shane Midkiff, 35, and Mark Anthony Chandler, 31, both of Huntington, were given prison sentences followed by […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collectibles#Baseball Cards#Sports Memorabilia#Toys#Bobbleheads
WOWK 13 News

Nicholas County deputy killed in off-duty accident

UPDATE (9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11): The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department confirmed on Facebook that Deputy Lawson passed away due to a motorcycle accident. Below is their statement: Today we are devastated with the loss of “One of Nicholas Counties Finest”. Travis Lawson passed away while off-duty due to a motorcycle accident. Deputy Lawson […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Floyd deputies search for truck thief

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating the driver of a stolen truck. They say that thanks to help from the community, they were able to locate and recover a stolen vehicle after deputies pursued it for several miles. They say the driver fled on foot. Anyone with information […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man charged with attempted murder in Fayette County shooting

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges in connection to a shooting in Fayette County. According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a call of shots fired shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 10. Sheriff Mike Fridley also says witnesses said they heard someone calling for help. Deputies say […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Pokemon
WOWK 13 News

1,000-pound great white shark spotted off New Jersey shoreline

NEW YORK (PIX11) – A great white shark weighing nearly 1,000 pounds was spotted near the New Jersey shoreline late last month, according to OCEARCH, a non-profit research group. The 12-foot shark named Ironbound was tagged with a tracking device that pinged around 90 miles from the Jersey shoreline at around 10:30 p.m. on April […]
ANIMALS
WOWK 13 News

Charleston shooting suspect turns self in

UPDATE (3:03 p.m. on Monday, May 9): Charleston Police say that Devin Fanaris turned himself in to law enforcement. Fanaris was arraigned in Kanawha magistrate court, and he is being held on a $10,000 cash bond with the condition of home confinement. His next court date is scheduled for Monday, May 16 at 2:00 p.m. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WV State Police sets up sobriety checkpoint May 18

MARMET, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia State Police with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint.  The checkpoint will be held on West Virginia Route 61 in Marmet in Kanawha County on Wednesday, May 18, from 6 p.m. until midnight.  The goal of the checkpoint is to discourage impaired […]
MARMET, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy