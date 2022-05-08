ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

 3 days ago

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING. * WHAT...Heavy snow above 2500 feet. Additional snow. accumulations of up to 7 inches. Winds gusting...

KCRA.com

Mother's Day Forecast: Tracking Sierra snow

Snow is expected to hit the Sierra this Mother's Day and could continue into Monday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. In the Sierra, about 4-8 inches of snow is possible by Sunday night and into early Monday morning...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Jackson Hole Radio

Heavy snow delays Yellowstone opening

Due to extremely heavy snow received this week in Yellowstone National Park, the park’s efforts to open interior roads by April 15 has been delayed. Crews are working to clear nearly a foot of snow and remove large drifts from storms on Tuesday, April 12. Although progress has been made, the normal opening schedule will be altered.
ENVIRONMENT
scitechdaily.com

Wild Fluctuations in Sierra Nevada Snow – Alternating Extremes on California Mountain Range

The California mountain range alternated between extreme precipitation and none at all this winter. When it comes to mountain snow, the Sierra Nevada is notorious for booms and busts: One year can be exceptionally bad, while the next can be exceedingly good. However, in 2021-22, there were booms and busts all within the same snow season. The result has been another year of insufficient snowfall, raising concerns about the impact on water supplies.
Phys.org

10,000 observations: Mountain Rain or Snow citizen scientists hit milestone

When the 10,000th observation was submitted to Mountain Rain or Snow on the morning of March 15th, wet snow was falling on much of the Sierra Nevada. The National Weather Service was predicting slick mountain passes and possible delays due to rain for commuters in the city, but Mountain Rain or Snow observers were eager to share real-time updates of precipitation. What is falling from the sky right now? This season (since November 2021), nearly 1,800 weather spotters have signed up to help answer this question. Their dedication and curiosity has resulted in 10,000 observations of rain, snow, and mixed precipitation in just four and a half months.
