Pa. Man gets 45 to 100 years in custody exchange slayings

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 45 to 100 years in the shooting deaths of two people last year during a custody exchange in the parking lot of a Walmart store in eastern Pennsylvania.

Twenty-four-year-old Edward Joel Rosario-Jimenez was sentenced after pleading guilty Thursday to third-degree murder in the February 2021 deaths of 22-year-old Jonathan Martinez and 20-year-old Nicolette Law in Whitehall Township.

In exchange for the plea, Lehigh County prosecutors dropped plans to seek the death penalty.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.