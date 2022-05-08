ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the editor: Story on young families coming to live in Palm Beach hits home

By Hindel Levitin
The Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago

I enjoyed the "There is a Buzz" article in the paper [ Palm Beach Daily News, April 24, 2022 ; ' Influx of young families brings lively new ‘buzz’].

One week ago, I gave birth to my ninth child, thank G-d! (a girl, we named her Elka). And while reading the article, I had fond flashbacks of when my very oldest daughter (today, she is 18 years old) was just 2.5 [years old] and we went to the Four Arts children's library twice a week for story times.

Mrs. [Susan] Harris and Miss Sam [Samantha Merigold], the librarians, were phenomenal even back then. (Did you know that Mrs. Harris could imitate any farm animal to the tee, her specialty). I was excited that baby Elka, along with my 2-year-old son Yaisef, attended the very last story time (pirate themed) at The Four Arts. Baby Elka was born just in time to make one visit before the story-time season ends.

As director of programming at The Chabad House on Palm Beach, one of the very first programs we opened was JM for KM!, Jewish Music for Kids and Moms, a children's program that boasted five to 10 families. This season's mommy and me, held at The Colony, boasted more than 20 on a weekly basis. But, the ''funnest'' part of all the young families moving to town was a request that I received for a "Pesach Day Camp" during the intermediary days of the holiday when kids are out of school. We pulled it off and it was a huge success.

Thanks for your terrific and newsy reporting.

A super grateful mommy,

Hindel Levitin

Palm Beach

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Letter to the editor: Story on young families coming to live in Palm Beach hits home

