ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWE WrestleMania Backlash Final Card And Live Coverage Reminder For Tonight

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe WWE WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event will take place tonight from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. Be sure to join...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

Time For A New Career: WWE Star Loses Her Job This Week On Monday Night Raw

Put it on the resume. There are a lot of ways to present a wrestler in WWE as there are several roles they can fill. What matters is finding the right fit for every wrestler and that can be rather difficult to do. Some wrestlers have strengths in certain areas and now one wrestler is going to be moved to another spot, where she happens to be rather skilled as well.
WWE
mmanews.com

Watch: Female Fan Rushes Octagon At UFC 274, Instantly Regrets It

An overzealous female fan stormed the Octagon during Saturday’s UFC 274 pay-per-view and instantly regretted it. After missing weight and then losing to Piera Rodriguez at last month’s UFC 273, strawweight Kay Hansen was granted her walking papers from the premier MMA organization. Some fans may have thought,...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlemania#Live Event#Bryan Danielson#Backlash#Wwe#Combat#Sports#The Smackdown Women
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Wrestling Couple Gets Married In Amazing Ceremony

That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
Popculture

Mattea Roach Final Jeopardy Question Ends in Heartbreak

Mattea Roach just lost Jeopardy! by one dollar, ending her 23-game streak as one of the top 5 players of all time. Roach has won a total of $560,983 in her time on the trivia show, making her one of the game's longest-running and highest-earning champions all at once. She was finally dethroned in a "Final Jeopardy" round where she started with a considerable lead.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Shocked Over Mattea Roach’s ‘Rough Game’ Leading to Epic Comeback

Some “Jeopardy!” fans have a bone to pick with the contestants from Friday night’s game, especially 14-day champ Mattea Roach. Roach has displayed an impressive gameplay strategy over the last few weeks as she racks up win after win. But some “Jeopardy!” fans are frustrated that she and other contestants missed several questions in the regular and Double “Jeopardy!” rounds.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Becky Lynch Poses for Major Fashion Photoshoot

Becky Lynch is going "Big Time" in her latest photoshoot. The WWE Superstar recently took to Instagram to post a photo from a shoot she did for Collini Milano, a fashion store based in Italy. Lynch is wearing a white fur jacket and pants with a black leather handbag while showing off her new hairstyle.
BEAUTY & FASHION
UPI News

Ronda Rousey becomes WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

May 9 (UPI) -- Ronda Rousey became the new SmackDown Women's Champion at WWE's WrestleMania Backlash event. Rousey won the title after defeating Charlotte Flair in a violent I Quit match on Sunday. The bout is won after one competitor forces the other one to say "I quit." The hard-hitting...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Cinema Blend

What's Going On With RK-Bro? WWE Rumors Are Swirling About Randy Orton And Riddle

The WWE has gotten a lot of mileage out of the tag-team RK-Bro, and that’s thanks in large part to the wonderful chemistry of Randy Orton and Riddle. The two appear destined for a shot at taking control of both tag-team titles, though that might never happen based on new rumors swirling about. Unfortunately, certain claims have surfaced pointing to the wrestling organization allegedly working towards breaking up RK-Bro and inciting a feud between the two.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Superstar Reportedly Switches Brands, Plans For Heel Turn Revealed

You never know when you might see a familiar face return to WWE programming, and for weeks now WWE has been airing vignettes promoting the return of Lacey Evans on the SmackDown brand. The vignettes have been clearly positioning Evans as a babyface, but it seems that the company is now going in a different direction.
WWE
Wrestling World

New details on Aleister Black's status

Just before the start of last summer, WWE went to fire several of its talents as it has done several times in recent years, including Aleister Black, former NXT champion, who was starting a feud that seemed to be very interesting with Big E, a New Day member who was about to become WWE Champion of the company.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (5/9): WWE RAW Review, Roman Reigns Signs New Deal, Charlotte Flair’s Time Off

Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303), Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar), and Jack Farmer (@RealJackFarmer) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Support for the Wrestling Inc. podcast is also brought to you by MANSCAPED, who is the best in men’s below-the-waist grooming champions of the world. MANSCAPED offers precision-engineered tools for your family jewels. Join over 2 million men worldwide who trust MANSCAPED, with this exclusive offer for you… 20% off and free worldwide shipping with the code: WINC20 at manscaped.com.
WWE
The Ringer

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair Beat Each Other Into Sublime Smithereens

As much as the Seth Rollins–Cody Rhodes match—and the main event—lit up the message boards at last night’s Backlash show, my heart is with the brutal showdown for the SmackDown women’s championship. The “I Quit” match has a long and impressive history in pro wrestling. The first famous “I Quit” match was Tully Blanchard vs. Magnum T.A., at Starrcade 1985, a hellaciously violent match that ended with the virtuous babyface Magnum embracing his inner psychopath and driving a broken chair into Tully’s eye. The WWE has never really done a fully satisfying “I Quit” match—Rock vs. Mick Foley is the most famous and certainly delivered the brutality, with the Rock unloading with multiple concussive chair shots in front of Foley’s family, but it was marred by an unsatisfying overly cute finish with Rock playing a previous recording of Foley saying “I quit” over the arena speakers. Although it wasn’t gore-soaked like Magnum vs. Tully, in many ways the Ronda vs. Charlotte match on Sunday night had the same kind of ragged, unhinged violent energy that made that such a classic.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Star Claims Drake Wants To Work With Them

Former WWE NXT Superstar Parker Boudreaux (FKA Harland) claims that rapper Drake is interested in working with him. On Tuesday, Boudreaux took to Twitter to share a screengrab of a direct message from Angelo “Gelo” Ferraro, a member of Drake’s entourage. As per their conversation, Drake wishes to meet Boudreaux and use him for one of his shows/concerts.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy