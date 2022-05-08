ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Ja Morant Posts, Deletes Tweet Throwing Shade at Warriors

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N66aj_0fX01t9H00

The star point guard had to leave Game 3 after Jordan Poole grabbed his knee.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Warriors defeated the Grizzlies on Saturday 142–112 to cruise to a 2–1 series lead. However, the tension that occurred in the game continued after the final horn blew.

Ja Morant had to leave the game with a knee injury he apparently suffered when Warriors guard Jordan Poole grabbed Morant’s knee while going for the ball. After the game, Morant twitter then deleted a tweet that showed he was not happy with the Warriors.

“‘Broke the code,’” he tweeted.

“The code” is a reference to Steve Kerr’s reaction to Dillon Brooks’s hard foul on Gary Payton II in game 2. After that game, Kerr said Brooks “broke the code” by fouling Payton in mid-air, something Kerr believes is a dirty play .

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins addressed the Morant play in his postgame press conference, and he believes that Poole’s grab is what aggravated Morant’s injury.

“We just watched the replay,” Jenkins said, via ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk . “He was going after a dribble and Jordan Poole actually grabbed his knee and yanked it, which kind of triggered whatever happened, so I'm actually going to be very curious what happens after that.”

However, Jenkins stopped short of saying he thought it was intentional.

“I don't know what goes through you guys' head. No, I didn't say that it went on purpose. I said the play happened,” he said. “There was a grab. I'm just curious what happened.”

When Poole was asked about what happened, he said it was just a “basketball play,” and he would never intentionally try to injure another player.

“I mean, obviously, you don't want to see anybody get hurt. I'm not even that type of player. I respect everybody,” he said. “Hopefully he gets better and, you know, we can see him out there next game. I don't even play like that for real. That's not my type [of] game.”

After a day off, the Warriors and Grizzlies will resume their series in San Francisco on Monday night, although it is too soon to tell what Morant’s status is for that game.

More NBA Coverage:

Comments / 11

Related
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons hints that he wants Shaquille O'Neal and Stephen A. Smith to apologize to him

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has been the favorite target of basketball analysts since his conflict with the Philadelphia 76ers. Though the 76ers chapter is all over, critics are still slamming Simmons, especially after news broke out that he had injured his back. This time around, Simmons did not absorb all the criticisms sitting down, hinting that he deserves an apology from Shaquille O’Neal, Stephen A. Smith, and every analyst who dissed him.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Michael Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan is commonly known for being one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He’s easily one of the most influential people in the world since his dominant days in the 1990s, where he put the Chicago Bulls on the map. For being a cultural icon, Jordan has been able to keep his personal life private for the most part. In this specific post, though, we’re going to focus on Michael Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto.
CELEBRITIES
106.3 The Buzz

Dallas Mavs Fan Ejected After Allegedly Pushing Chris Paul’s Mom

Things got a little testy Sunday afternoon at the AAC after a fan allegedly pushed Chris Paul's mom. I wish today I was talking about my experience over the weekend at the American Airlines Center. Big wins for both the Dallas Stars and Dallas Mavericks all weekend long. Sadly, the talk of the day is a fan behind the Phoenix Suns bench. According to reports, the fan pushed Chris Paul's mom. On Mother's Day man? Not cool. From the video, looks to be a kid who's not even of legal age.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
ClutchPoints

Jeanie Buss sends stern warning shot to Lakers organization after disappointing season

The 2022 NBA Playoffs are in full swing, which is only making Los Angeles Lakers fans even more frustrated over the team’s failure to even make the cut — or even the Play-In tournament. Just imagine how much more disappointed Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss is of the franchise that has a rich tradition of not just appearing in the playoffs, but winning NBA championships.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Taylor Jenkins
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Gary Payton Ii
fadeawayworld.net

Luka Doncic Reveals Chris Paul Asked Him ‘Did I Push You That Hard?’ After A Foul: “No But It Was A Smart Play.”

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks picked up an all-important win last night, beating the Phoenix Suns to tie up their playoff series at 2-2. Doncic was absolutely sensational on the night, leading the charge for the Mavericks as they pulled back in the series. Luka and the Mavs will travel to Phoenix for Game 5 this week, where Chris Paul will hope to have a better game and not foul out as he did in Game 4.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on knee injury after missing Game 4 vs. Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is out for Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors due to his knee injury, but he is keeping a positive mindset amid the latest setback. On Twitter, Morant spoke out about his condition for the first time ever since sustaining the injury in Game 3 last Saturday. He sent out an encouraging tweet, highlighting how he is maintaining his optimism that he can go through it.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Stephen A Smith claims Al Horford-Giannis Antetokounmpo incident in Game 4 of Celtics-Bucks is ‘dumbest S&@$’ he’s ever seen

Much like the rest of us, ESPN’s Stephen A Smith had quite an animated reaction to Al Horford throwing the hammer down on Giannis Antetokounmpo during Monday’s Game 4 clash between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks. It sounds like Stephen A enjoyed the action, but what he’s taken exception to is the referees slapping Horford with a technical foul for his elbow on Giannis right after the dunk.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Raptors#Ja Morant Posts#The Star Point Guard#Espn
ClutchPoints

Jason Kidd reacts to incident involving Mavs fan, Chris Paul’s family

There was some ugliness in the stands during the Dallas Mavericks’ Game 4 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Chris Paul’s mother, wife and two kids were seated by the Suns’ bench, and there were physical incidents involving both his mom and wife, resulting in the expulsion of a Mavs fan. Paul addressed the matter on social media after the game.
NBA
FanSided

Chris Paul’s mom explains interaction with Mavs fan that led to ejection

The details surrounding the interaction between Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul’s mom and wife and Dallas Mavericks fans have been further explained. It’s the Western Conference Semifinals, and the Phoenix Suns lost their second consecutive game in Game 4. The Suns could have wrapped up the series by this point with their initial 2-0 lead, but going 2-2 puts them in a more precarious position.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving Says He Didn't Want To Leave LeBron James In 2017, But He Moved To The Boston Celtics Because He Wanted Something New

Kyrie Irving was drafted first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers and even though his initial years involved some losing, all of that changed when LeBron James returned to join the team in 2014. Suddenly the Cavaliers were contenders and would go to the following 4 NBA Finals, including finally winning one historically from 3-1 down against the 73-win Golden State Warriors.
BOSTON, MA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

67K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy