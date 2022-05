I have a Pixel 4A. I like to be able to copy text from a webpage and put it in a note or voice reader. Hasn't been a problem in the past. But suddenly in both the Chrome browser and the Samsung Internet browser I installed, when I select the text, either by frame handles or "Select All", all the Copy functions disappear and I just have the selected text but no way to do anything with it. I have tried uninstalling and reinstalling the Samsun Browser, rebooting, etc, but can't seem to get this functionality back. Is there a setting I am missing or any other ideas on how to get this working again in the browsers?

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO