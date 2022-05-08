ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Lawyers Ask To Void Contempt Ruling Amid Mounting Fines

By Anders Anglesey
Newsweek
 3 days ago
New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron previously ruled that Donald Trump would need to pay $10,000 every day until he complied with a...

Comments / 257

We're all mad here
3d ago

Well, that is what happens when you don't follow the rules chuckle. Its almost line the court doesn't care how much money he has. And besides, with all the support money his minions keep giving him. it should t be an issue that he can't pay those fines. Not to mention that he's the greatest business man who knows about things better then everybody right. 🤣😅😆😁😂🤣🤪

Reply(9)
236
Triples
3d ago

Anyone recall when he detoured air force one to his golf course, hotel so our government would have to pay lodging to him.. Time to give back

Reply(9)
153
JC
3d ago

I agree that they are one of the most hated families around. They are the perfect example of the saying …..that the apples do not fall far from the tree.

Reply(2)
119
MSNBC

'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon

New audio tapes reveal House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump was responsible for leading an indefensible insurrection, and openly mulled his removal from office, conviction by the Senate, and possible pursuit of a pardon -- revealing McCarthy's assumption that Trump had criminal liability. The tapes, revealed by New York Times reporters and aired on MSNBC, prove McCarthy repeatedly lied about his actions and later reversal as he sought Trump's support. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the proof that McCarthy "is a liar," and discusses the news with NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray and The Bulwark’s Editor-at-large, Bill Kristol.April 22, 2022.
Salon

Deutsche Bank whistleblower linked to Trump probe found dead

The logo of German giant Deutsche Bank is seen on one of their branches in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on February 4, 2021 (ARMANDO BABANI/AFP via Getty Images) A whistleblower who was involved in an investigation into Donald Trump's business deals with Deutsche Bank was found dead in Los Angeles on Monday.
Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

