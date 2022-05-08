Dearborn market offering $50,000 reward for tips after suspected arson

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Police in Dearborn are asking for tips after a suspected arson caused damage at a market late Friday night.

It all unfolded around 11:30 p.m. May 6 at Dearborn Fresh Market on Colson, near Schaefer Road and Michigan Avenue.

Dearborn fire personnel responded to the fire and were able to quickly put it out, but officials say the fire and suppression system had already caused damage to the market.

The Dearborn Fire Marshal believes the incident is arson related, but authorities have not released any further details about how the fire was started or whether they have a suspect or motive.

Dearborn Fresh is offering a $50,000 reward to anyone that provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the suspected arson, according to police.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Dearborn Police Department Arson/Fire Investigator, Detective Mark Bilski, at 313-943-2234, or email mbilski@ci.dearborn.mi.us.