Denver weather: A mostly sunny Mother's Day with a high near 79

2. History Colorado – Denver Learn the rich past of the Centennial state with History Colorado Tours & Treks , a group of local experts who engage the public with the construction of Denver. Walking tours begin Saturday, April 24, 2021 and the last one is scheduled Saturday June 26, 2021. Tours include “ A Great City: A Building Denver Walking Tour ,” “ History of Bailey Caravan Tour ,” “ The 1965 Flood: A Building Denver Walking Tour ,” and more. Photo Credit: gcosoveanu (iStock).

Happy Mother's Day.

Today's forecast calls for mostly sunny today, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 8 to 17 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Critical fire weather conditions from Park County eastward across the Palmer Divide from late morning through early evening exist. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. MDT. Low relative humidity and wind around South Park, the southern Front Range foothills, Palmer Divide and adjacent plains through Lincoln County

This evening and tonight, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms across the mountains and northern plains. Precipitation should be light and storms are not expected to be severe, probably bringing mostly just lightning and brief gusts.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph..

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77.