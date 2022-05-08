ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search for missing man turns to recovery operation at Cherry Creek Reservoir

By Jonathan Ingraham jonathan.ingraham@denvergazette.com
 3 days ago
Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Marine Evidence Recovery Team (MERT) was called out to Cherry Creek State Park Saturday evening for a recovery search of a 29-year-old male victim missing in the reservoir.

CPW said around 6:45 p.m., a man was on a tube being pulled by a boat when he became separated from the tube and went missing in the water. Officials said he was not wearing a life jacket.

Officials from South Metro Fire Rescue and park rangers at Cherry Creek State Park began searching for the man using sonar approximately 300 yards east of the marina on the west end of the reservoir, CPW said.

Unable to locate the victim in the first 90 minutes of the search, the rescue effort turned to a recovery mission and was turned over to CPW’s MERT program. Five members of the MERT team arrived on scene to begin their search in two vessels at 8:46 p.m, CPW said.

Saturday's drowning comes nearly one year to the day after another drowning in the reservoir on May 2, 2021. A kayaker drowned near the East Shades parking area by the east boat ramp after being flipped over in the water. That drowning was classified as a survivable accident if a personal floatation device had been worn.

Due to the ongoing search, the reservoir will be closed to boating on Sunday. The rest of the park will remain open.

ACCIDENTS
