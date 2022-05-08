Laramie Police Looking for Runaway Teen

SCOTTSBLUFF -- A 19-year-old was arrested after reportedly leaving the scene of a crash with the other driver trapped in their vehicle. Scottsbluff Police was dispatched to a report of a rollover accident on 11th Ave and East 10th Street on April 10th. The driver of the rolled-over vehicle was trapped in the driver's seat and bleeding from her left arm, Scottsbluff PD said. The injured driver was transported to the hospital for treatment.

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO