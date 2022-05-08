ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Best sun parasols

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
KHON2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Thinking of getting a sun parasol? It’s an easy solution when you want to keep cool and shaded even on hot days, especially if you don’t want to lather yourself in a ton of sunscreen on a regular basis. Parasol designs...

www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Best leather cleaner

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Leather is one of the most durable, most attractive and most effective materials when it comes to all manner of items, such as car interiors, boots, bags and furniture. However, in order to last as long as it can, it needs to be properly cared for. Using a good-quality leather cleaner and a little elbow grease is the simplest way to keep your leather goods in premium condition.
AMAZON
KHON2

Best ergonomic mice

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Ergonomic mice put less stress on the user’s hands and wrists. This makes them more comfortable and helps prevent physical injury caused by repetitive motion or sustained use. Some of these mice are wireless, while others are wired. They also often have features such as programmable buttons or a special form factor that optimize their efficiency and precision. The best one is the Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parasols#Design#Polyester#Bestreviews
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
KHON2

Apple discontinues the iPod touch: ‘Available while supplies last’

(NEXSTAR) – Apple announced Tuesday that it will stop making the iPod touch, a life-changing device for many music fans that was introduced in 2007. “Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, in a news release.
ELECTRONICS
KHON2

The 6 best underwater drones

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. You don’t need to be a Hollywood director or international filmmaker to capture amazing underwater footage. Sure, you can swim with a bulky waterproof camera, but that restricts your movements and occupies your hands. So before you head out...
ELECTRONICS
KHON2

The 15 best shampoos on Dermstore

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. All shampoos are not created equal. Strengthening, thickening, clarifying, smoothing, hydrating, color-safe — the list of shampoo formulas is long and sometimes confusing. You need to choose a shampoo that suits your hair type so your locks are getting the nutrients and moisture it needs.
HAIR CARE
The Guardian

Here be serpents … a coastal Essex that time forgot

The fleshy leaves of sea purslane brush our ankles as we pass a weatherboard cottage and walk the path, through the saltings, to the jetty at Alresford Creek, a waterside hamlet tucked away on the edge of the Essex coast near Colchester. An oystercatcher guards the entrance to the broken-down pier, its timbers slowly melting into the mudflats. On the far bank, a lapwing is tumbling above the marshes and a nightingale sings in the scrub. Even on this bright, spring day, it is easy to see why Alresford Creek was chosen for the filming of The Essex Serpent, a new Apple TV series starring Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes, based on Sarah Perry’s bestselling book. This place feels remote, cut off from the outside world. In 1893, when the story is set, tales of serpents winding their way through the broken boat timbers and sucking teenagers into the ooze must have felt more real to villagers than news of scientific discoveries from distant cities.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy