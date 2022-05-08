Final day of Jazz Fest 2022

Today is the final day of the 2022 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

The Jazz Fest returned after two years off during the pandemic.

COVID, however, is still impacting the fest with several performers canceling due to positive coronavirus tests.

Willie Nelson is in that number.

Organizers announced this weekend that the country music legend would not perform, but quickly called in country chart topper, Zac Brown Band to headline Sunday evening.

Talent Update: Zac Brown Band has been added to the Jazz Fest music lineup and will appear on Sunday, May 8 at 5:30 pm. Posted by New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Friday, May 6, 2022

Trombone Shorty, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, Buddy Guy, Kermit Ruffins and Norah Jones will also help close out Jazz Fest 2022 this evening.

Click here to see the full Sunday music lineup...

Saturday night featured rock legend Stevie Nicks.