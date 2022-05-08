Fort Worth voters pass $560 million bond package with ease

On Saturday, voters in Fort Worth approved all five propositions of a municipal bond package, with margins of victory varying but ranging from 57 percent to 74 percent.

Proposition A was the largest portion of the package, totaling $360 million, and will cover streets and other mobility projects throughout the city.

In total, the package brings $560 million that will fund police and fire departments, a new library branch, parks, and the city's open space program.

Taking to Twitter after the bond was passed, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker shared thanks for voters who helped get the funding approved.

"I want to say thank you to the voters for passing this bond, enabling us to fund vital projects that will build stronger communities and support a growing Fort Worth for generations to come," Parker said in the statement.

However, not everything on the ballot was passed, including Proposition F, which would have seen pay raised for the Mayor, members of the city council, and all department heads and assistant department heads. The vote came down to 52% who opposed the pay raise.

The ballot also had a city council seat, which was vacated by Cary Moon, who is running for another office. Alan Blaylock will now serve as the next city councilor for Fort Worth after winning with 52% of the vote.