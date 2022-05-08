Philadelphia sports media legend Ray Didinger announces his retirement

Philadelphia sports media legend and Pro Football Hall Of Famer Ray Didinger announced his retirement on his Sunday morning SportsRadio94WIP radio show with Glen Macnow.

"Sunday, May 29th will be my final show," Didinger announced. "I am ready to transition from Ray Didi to grandpop."

Didinger, 75, was born and raised in Delaware County and graduated from Temple University.

Didinger covered the NFL for The Philadelphia Bulletin and The Philadelphia Daily News for over 25 years and in 1995 his name was added to writer's honor roll in the Pro Football Hall Of Fame.

Didinger also worked as a senior producer at NFL Films, as an Eagles TV analyst on NBC Sports Philadelphia, and of course as a radio host on various SportsRadio94WIP shows, most notably his weekend midday show with Glen Macnow, which quickly became one of the most beloved shows on our airwaves.

Didinger was named PA sports writer of the year five times and was inducted into the Philadelphia sports Hall Of Fame in 2005.

Known by many as "The Godfather" of Philadelphia sports, Didinger is one of the most respected analysts in the history of our city. Here is Didinger on January 31st, 2018, talking about what the Eagles winner the Super Bowl would mean (which they did a few days later, of course).

In the summer of 2018, I spoke to Didinger about his life, career, and path to success on my Wired This Way podcast. You can listen to the episode below.