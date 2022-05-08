Michael Wacha scratched from Sunday's start

The hits keep coming for the last-place Red Sox ... And not in a good way.

Just a few hours before the Sox' late-morning game against the White Sox the team announced that Michael Wacha had been scratched from his scheduled start, with Tanner Houck filling in.

Wacha complained of soreness in his side after after his latest bullpen session. With the pitcher previously experiencing oblique issues in 2018, the team decided to err on the side of caution.

Update: The Red Sox have placed Wacha on the injured list.

Wacha has been one of the best starters in the American League this season, totaling a 1.38 ERA in his five starts.