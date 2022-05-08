ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Michael Wacha scratched from Sunday's start

By Rob Bradford
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45rGei_0fWzzxYr00

The hits keep coming for the last-place Red Sox ... And not in a good way.

Just a few hours before the Sox' late-morning game against the White Sox the team announced that Michael Wacha had been scratched from his scheduled start, with Tanner Houck filling in.

Wacha complained of soreness in his side after after his latest bullpen session. With the pitcher previously experiencing oblique issues in 2018, the team decided to err on the side of caution.

Update: The Red Sox have placed Wacha on the injured list.

Wacha has been one of the best starters in the American League this season, totaling a 1.38 ERA in his five starts.

Comments / 1

Related
MassLive.com

Don Orsillo to call Boston Red Sox’s game vs. Braves on Tuesday for TBS; Hazel Mae will be sideline reporter

Don Orsillo will call the Boston Red Sox’s game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday for TBS. First pitch is at 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park. Orsillo, who worked as the Red Sox’s primary play-by-play announcer for NESN from 2001-15, now serves as the voice of the San Diego Padres. He also works games nationally for TBS, including the postseason.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Cardinals looming as trade suitor for Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts

The Boston Red Sox created an interesting dynamic in their infield this offseason when they signed free-agent shortstop Trevor Story to a lucrative contract, with incumbent Xander Bogaerts already on the roster. While the Red Sox have made things work between the two, with Bogaerts manning short and Story at second, Boston hasn’t been as successful as a team, as they currently sit in last place in the American League East, conjuring early thoughts about the trade deadline. Bogaerts, who has an opt-out in his contract at the end of this year, failed to agree to a long-term extension this offseason. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals, who are in second place in the National League Central, just so happen to have a vacancy at shortstop after optioning Paul DeJong to the minors.
BOSTON, MA
94.9 HOM

I Took My Brother to See the Red Sox and I Wasn’t Expecting This

I swear New Englanders are some of the best sports fans out there. We love our teams and always know how to make attending games fun. Over the weekend, I was able to score (no pun intended) tickets to see the Red Sox play against the White Sox. I decided that it was time that both my boyfriend and one of my brothers to experience everything that Fenway Park has to offer. After a very quick outfit change, we were all off to the game. Let me tell you, taking anyone to Fenway Park for the first time is an awesome experience.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Spun

Report: Patriots Had Notable Visitor At Offseason Workout

The most notable changes that the New England Patriots made to their roster this offseason were to their coaching staff following the departure of longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. But one person who didn't join the staff has apparently been visiting the team. According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, Alabama offensive...
NFL
The Spun

Giannis Reacts To Al Horford's Huge Game 4 Performance

Al Horford played one of the best games of his 15-year career Monday, pushing the Boston Celtics to a 116-108 Game 4 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks with a personal playoff-high of 30 points. The veteran had a couple of heated moments with Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Horford helped change...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Patriots Claim Veteran Tight End Off Waivers From Lions

The New England Patriots added another body to their tight end room Wednesday, claiming Matt Sokol off waivers from the Detroit Lions. Sokol, 26, has appeared in two regular-season games and recorded zero catches since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State in 2019. His most recent stint with Detroit was his second, with his first coming during Matt Patricia’s tenure as Lions head coach.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Danish
Person
Michael Wacha
Person
Tanner Houck
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy