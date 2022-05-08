ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 killed, 11 wounded since Friday evening in Chicago shootings

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

At least three people were killed and 11 others were wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday, 5 p.m.

A shooting Saturday in West Pullman left two men dead and another wounded.

About 2:45 p.m., the shooter got out of a car and fired at two of the men as they stood in the 11600 block of South Lowe Avenue , Chicago police said.

Brandon Slater, 26, was struck multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Another man, 27, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

Larry Purnell, 64, was standing near a front lawn when he was struck in the chest. He was taken to the same hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Purnell was not an intended target, according to police sources.

Less than a day earlier, Michael Conrad, 37, was sitting in his vehicle about 7:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Hamlin Avenue when another vehicle drove up and someone from inside fired shots, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

After the shooting, the man fled and struck multiple cars, causing his vehicle to turn over, police said.

Two teenagers were hurt in a shooting Saturday night in Hermosa on the Northwest Side.

The teens were walking on a sidewalk about 8:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Dickens Street when someone opened fire, police said.

An 18-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was struck in the arm and went to AMITA St. Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center where he was also listed in fair condition, police said.

At least eight others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago since Friday evening.

At least eight people were killed and 25 others wounded in citywide shootings last weekend.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Listen to WBBM Newsradio live here.

Comments / 2

