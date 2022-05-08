ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Boy, 14, dies days after being shot during attempted robbery in Chicago Lawn: Officials

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

A 14-year-old boy shot last month during an attempted robbery in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood has died.

The boy, identified as Corey Mason, was with two other people who approached a 60-year-old man on April 28 near 66th and Mozart streets and placed a gun against the man’s back, Chicago police said.

Someone opened fire and the boy struck in the head and armpit, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died on May 4, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

CBS Chicago reported that the target of the robbery was a retired Cook County sheriff’s deputy who opened fire and struck the boy.

Two people were taken into custody by responding officers, but both have been released without charges, police said.

Community Policy