Wichita Police investigating pair of shootings

Wichita Police are investigating two shootings that have occurred this weekend.

The first call came in around 4 p.m. Saturday, from the 800 block of south San Pablo Lane, near Lincoln and Woodlawn.

Officers found one man around 30 years old with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say they don’t have many leads at this point and have not made any arrests.

Meanwhile a woman suffered critical injuries after an early morning shooting in south Wichita.

Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, emergency crews were dispatched to the Market Street Studio apartments, located in the 800 block of south Market Street.

Wichita Police say a woman was shot multiple times in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Both shootings remain under investigation.