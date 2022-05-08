ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita Police investigating pair of shootings

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nNhV5_0fWzzs9E00

Wichita Police are investigating two shootings that have occurred this weekend.

The first call came in around 4 p.m. Saturday, from the 800 block of south San Pablo Lane, near Lincoln and Woodlawn.

Officers found one man around 30 years old with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say they don’t have many leads at this point and have not made any arrests.

Meanwhile a woman suffered critical injuries after an early morning shooting in south Wichita.

Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, emergency crews were dispatched to the Market Street Studio apartments, located in the 800 block of south Market Street.

Wichita Police say a woman was shot multiple times in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Body found in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in west Wichita early Sunday morning. The body was found in the 7900 block of W. Cottontail, near the intersection of Central and Tyler, just after 2:10 a.m. According to Wichita Police Department Sergeant Mike Nagy, a witness that was heading into work found the man lying […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

3 injured in late-night Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police have arrested a 19-year-old man after a shooting that injured three people late Thursday night. Police were in the area of Washington and Mt. Vernon just before midnight when they heard multiple gunshots and saw a vehicle moving fast east on Harry. Officers stopped the car and found two […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
City
Lincoln, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSN News

Police identify man who died in shooting Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 25-year-old man is dead following a shooting in south Wichita on Sunday. It happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Elizabeth, near 31st Street South and Seneca. Police were sent to the area because of a disturbance with a weapon report around 9:15 p.m. They found Vincent […]
WICHITA, KS
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wichita Police#Woodlawn
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
KSN News

Identity of suspected drowning victim at Kansas lake released

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a suspected drowning victim at Milford Lake. Jesse Paul Sockness of Lawrence went missing in the water on April 30 according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office. They say Sockness and his girlfriend were floating in a makeshift vessel made […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

Man dies after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 38-year-old man from Matfield Green died after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita Wednesday. The Wichita Police Department said Cyrus Talkington was visiting with a friend outside in the 400 block of east 37th Street South Wednesday evening. Police say their dogs were with them. At some point, […]
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

KBI helps make large meth distribution bust

BARBER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), along with the Barber County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Medicine Lodge Police Department, the Pratt County Sheriff’s Office, and the Harper County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Friday for methamphetamine-related charges, according to a media release from the KBI.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Salina police identify person of interest in shooting that killed one

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Salina police are asking for help in locating a person of interest in a shooting that took place early Saturday morning. Police say because of his past criminal behavior, 28-year-old Dalton Levi Palmer should be considered armed and dangerous. Palmer currently has an unrelated warrant with Saline County District Court. Police […]
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Shooting death of brother leads Topeka man on search for answers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Almost two weeks after a man was shot and killed in Topeka, his family searches for answers amidst their mourning. On the night of April 22, Dustin Michael Clayton, 35, of Topeka, was killed in a shooting in the 500 block of Southwest Lane Street in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department found […]
TOPEKA, KS
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy