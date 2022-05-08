ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15-year-old boy charged with striking officer during arrest for robbery in Loop

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

A 15-year-old boy was accused of striking a Chicago police officer during an arrest for a robbery in the loop.

The teen was charged with robbery and resisting and aggravated battery to a peace officer, Chicago police said.

He was arrested Friday in the first block of West Jackson Boulevard after being identified as one of the offenders who took property from a woman, 35, on public transit in the 200 block of South State Street days earlier.

During the arrest, the teen struck one of the officers, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Comments / 4

who am I
3d ago

Poor kid, he’s not old enough for a Piping Hot Pizza or a Designer Ankle Bracelet, but he should be home now finishing up his homework for school tomorrow.

Reply(1)
4
