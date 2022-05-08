15-year-old boy charged with striking officer during arrest for robbery in Loop

A 15-year-old boy was accused of striking a Chicago police officer during an arrest for a robbery in the loop.

The teen was charged with robbery and resisting and aggravated battery to a peace officer, Chicago police said.

He was arrested Friday in the first block of West Jackson Boulevard after being identified as one of the offenders who took property from a woman, 35, on public transit in the 200 block of South State Street days earlier.

During the arrest, the teen struck one of the officers, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

