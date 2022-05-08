ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transfer Portal Tracker: Key additions, notable losses for every SEC East school

By Jesse Simonton about 15 hours
Among SEC East schools, South Carolina cleaned up in the transfer portal, adding starters at multiple positions including QB Spencer Rattler. (Photo by Chris Gillespie)

With the May 1 deadline to enter the transfer portal and remain immediately eligible for the 2022 football season in the rear view mirror, it’s a good time to take a breath and reassess much of the movement for the programs within the SEC.

Although the dust hasn’t completely settled just yet — more decisions on where to transfer remain in flux for some players — the most sought-after prospects have found a new home. LSU and Ole Miss were among the most aggressive schools nationally mining the portal for impact transfers, but Alabama, South Carolina and Arkansas also did well adding multiple starters. Conversely, Auburn’s roster was pounded by the portal.

Yesterday we took a look at the SEC West. Here’s a rundown of the notable comings and goings among SEC East schools:

FLORIDA

Key Additions: Offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence (from Louisiana Lafayette), tailback Montrell Johnson (from Louisiana Lafayette), quarterback Jack Miller (from Ohio State), defensive lineman Tyrone Truesdell (from Auburn), corner Jalen Kimber (from Georgia)

Notable Losses: Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (to Utah), offensive tackle Gerald Mincey (to

), wideout Jacob Copeland (to Maryland), linebacker Khris Bogle (to Michigan State), linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper (to Missouri), quarterback Emory Jones (to Arizona State), tight end Kenmore Gamble (to UCF),

Notes: Of all the schools in the SEC East, Florida’s transfer tracker bares the most monitoring moving forward, as Billy Napier is actively recruiting the portal for help at receiver, linebacker, defensive line and tight end. The Gators lost a couple big pieces in Diabate and Mincey (two players they’ll face in 2022, too), but Torrence and Johnson were two nice additions that followed Napier from Lafayette.

GEORGIA

Key Additions: None

Notable Losses: Wideout Jermaine Burton (to Alabama), quarterback JT Daniels (to West Virginia), corner Ameer Speed (to Michigan State), nickel/safety Latavious Brini (to Arkansas), Jalen Kimber (to Florida)

Notes: Thus far, the Bulldogs are the only program in the SEC yet to add a single transfer this offseason. That could change, though, as UGA is looking to possibly add some depth at safety. Kirby Smart is hoping to get some major contributions from two 2021 transfers who did not suit up for UGA last season: Tight end Arik Gilbert and safety Tykee Smith. Also, former five-star offensive tackle Amarius Mims briefly entered the portal this spring before rejoining the program. Burton was a notable loss, while the moves by Speed, Brini and Kimber were defensive backs looking for more snaps.

KENTUCKY

Key Additions: Wideout Tayvion Robinson (from Virginia Tech), wideout Javon Baker (from Alabama), quarterback Deuce Hogan (from Southern Miss), defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young (from Ohio State), defensive lineman Tashawn Manning (from Auburn),

Notable Losses: Wideout Tre’Von Morgan (to Miami-Ohio), corner Cedrick Dort (to Wisconsin)

Notes: Mark Stoops is hoping lightning strikes twice for the Cats’ receiver room, with Tayvion Robinson ideally replacing the 2021 production by former Nebraska transfer Wan’Dale Robinson. Kentucky also grabbed a couple defensive line pieces, including Manning, who played in more than two dozen games at Auburn, and Henry-Young, a former blue-chip recruit.

MISSOURI

Key Additions: Linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper (from Florida), corner Dreyden Norwood (from Texas A&M), tailback Nathaniel Peat (from Stanford), defensive lineman Ian Mathews (from Auburn), linebacker Tyrone Hopper (from North Carolina), defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan (from Oklahoma State), offensive lineman Bence Polar (from Buffalo), safety Joseph Charleston (from Clemson)

Notable Losses: Defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo (to LSU), quarterback Connor Bazelak (to Indiana), tight end Daniel Parker (to Oklahoma), safety Ishmael Burdine (to TCU)

Notes: The Tigers loaded up on defensive transfers, hoping to shore up a unit that ranked last in the SEC in run defense and 13th in passing, scoring and yards per play allowed. Wingo was a big loss though after a All-Freshman season. Now we wait to see if Eli Drinkwitz is satisfied with his options at quarterback or looks to the portal for a guy.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Key Additions: Quarterback Spencer Rattler (from Oklahoma), wideout Antwane Wells (from James Madison), tailback Christian Beal-Smith (from Wake Forest), tailback Lovasea Carroll (from Georgia), tight end Austin Stogner (from Oklahoma), safety Devonni Reed (from Central Michigan), defensive lineman Terrell Dawkins (from NC State), tight end Nate Adkins (from ETSU), wideout Corey Rucker (from Arkansas State)

Notable Losses: Linebacker Kolbe Fields (to LSU), quarterback Jason Brown (to Virginia Tech)

Notes: Shane Beamer masterfully upgraded South Carolina’s roster with instant impact transfers at least half a dozen positions, including quarterback. Rattler is the crown jewel but don’t sleep on Wells, Rucker or Stogner being key pieces to USC’s revitalized offense. The Gamecocks saw a bunch of former Will Muschamp recruits enter the portal this spring, but none of serious consequence.

Key Additions: Offensive lineman Gerald Mincey (from Florida), cornerback Andre Turrentine (from Ohio State), safety Wesley Walker (from Georgia Tech), tight end Charlie Browder (from UCF), wideout Bru McCoy (from USC)

Notable Losses: Taibaclk Tiyon Evans (to Louisville), linebacker Aaron Willis, wideout Andison Coby (to Indiana)

Notes: The Vols have a bunch of players from their 2019 and 2020 classes who entered the portal this spring, but none have yet to find a future home. Evans had a couple big games for Tennessee last fall but he struggled with consistency, on and off the field. The Vols landed two former in-state recruits who initially chose to play college away from Tennessee only to return home thanks to the portal. Mincey is a huge get for Josh Heupel, and the former UF lineman projects to start for Tennessee in 2022. The Vols also recently added McCoy, a former 5-star from USC who has potential if he can stay on the field.

VANDERBILT

Key Additions: Linebacker Kane Patterson (from Clemson), corner Jeremy Lucien (from NC State)

Notable Losses: Tackle Tyler Steen (to Alabama), offensive guard Jason Brooks (to Oklahoma State), Raashaan Wilkins (to Illinois), safety Brendon Harris (to Wake Forest), wideout Cam Johnson (to Arizona State), corner Gabe Jeudy-Lally (to BYU), defensive lineman Lorenza Surgers (to Minnesota)

Notes: Clark Lea has seen 16 players leave his program since the end of last season, with Steen and Brooks big losses for an-already leaky offensive line. The Commodores did manage to hang on to promising defensive back De’Rickey Wright, who entered the transfer portal this spring but later returned to the program. Patterson is a Nashville native who should receive more snaps with the Commodores.

