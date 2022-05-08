Phidarian Mathis gives thoughts on joining former Alabama defenders in Washington

Michael Hickey via Getty Images.

The Washington Commanders have been known for stocking up on former Alabama Crimson Tide players in recent years, and that is apparent when looking at the makeup of their defensive line. In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Commanders selected Alabama defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis in the second round.

Mathis is now the third former Alabama player on the Commanders defensive line, joining Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. Payne and Mathis played together at Alabama, and having the opportunity to team up with his former teammate is something that he is extremely excited for.

“Most definitely, that’s a blessing,” Mathis said. “Those are my big bros. I just talked to Jonathan Allen at the A-Day game and Payne, we talk all the time. So man, it’s a blessing to be back with Payne and also getting a chance to play with Jonathan Allen, because he left when I was coming into Alabama. So that’s another blessing for me and my family. I can’t wait to get around those guys and just learn from them also just come in and help them out.”

Mathis is coming off of a breakout season at Alabama. In 2021, he totaled 53 tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two passes defended, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Mathis wasn’t the only Alabama player taken by the Commanders

In addition to Mathis, the Commanders also selected Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Mathis and Robinson join Allen, Payne, and wide receiver Cam Sims as the five former Crimson Tide stars currently on Washington’s roster.

Alabama’s success in the NFL extends beyond just Washington, though. When Mathis was taken in the draft, he became the 39th player taken from Alabama’s 2017 roster, setting a new NFL Draft record. The previous high was Miami’s 2001 team, which had 38 draft picks.

On the Commanders defensive front, Mathis will provide some valuable depth behind Allen and Payne. He should see the field right away in certain packages and while the Commanders rotate players throughout a game.

Last season, the Commanders went 7-10 and finished in third place in the NFC East. With some new faces now in town, Washington is hoping to leap back into contention in the NFC next season.