ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Phidarian Mathis gives thoughts on joining former Alabama defenders in Washington

By Jonathan Wagner about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15DFwc_0fWzzFAF00
Michael Hickey via Getty Images.

The Washington Commanders have been known for stocking up on former Alabama Crimson Tide players in recent years, and that is apparent when looking at the makeup of their defensive line. In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Commanders selected Alabama defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis in the second round.

Mathis is now the third former Alabama player on the Commanders defensive line, joining Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. Payne and Mathis played together at Alabama, and having the opportunity to team up with his former teammate is something that he is extremely excited for.

“Most definitely, that’s a blessing,” Mathis said. “Those are my big bros. I just talked to Jonathan Allen at the A-Day game and Payne, we talk all the time. So man, it’s a blessing to be back with Payne and also getting a chance to play with Jonathan Allen, because he left when I was coming into Alabama. So that’s another blessing for me and my family. I can’t wait to get around those guys and just learn from them also just come in and help them out.”

Mathis is coming off of a breakout season at Alabama. In 2021, he totaled 53 tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two passes defended, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Mathis wasn’t the only Alabama player taken by the Commanders

In addition to Mathis, the Commanders also selected Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Mathis and Robinson join Allen, Payne, and wide receiver Cam Sims as the five former Crimson Tide stars currently on Washington’s roster.

Alabama’s success in the NFL extends beyond just Washington, though. When Mathis was taken in the draft, he became the 39th player taken from Alabama’s 2017 roster, setting a new NFL Draft record. The previous high was Miami’s 2001 team, which had 38 draft picks.

On the Commanders defensive front, Mathis will provide some valuable depth behind Allen and Payne. He should see the field right away in certain packages and while the Commanders rotate players throughout a game.

Last season, the Commanders went 7-10 and finished in third place in the NFC East. With some new faces now in town, Washington is hoping to leap back into contention in the NFC next season.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football Analyst Names Alabama's Biggest "Worry"

Given how superb their recruiting and on-field results have been for the past generation, Alabama football seldom has any weaknesses in a given year. But one college football analyst believes there's one positional unit that might be a worry. In a recent feature for 247Sports, college football analyst Brad Crawford...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: 5-Star Teammates Are Considering The Same Schools

Two five-star defensive players released their top 11 schools on Sunday and they include most of the same schools. Edge rusher Jaquavious Russaw and defensive lineman James Smith have all of the same schools except for one. Russaw has Oklahoma in his top 11, while Smith has Jackson State in that spot.
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports lists eight SEC rivalries that will benefit from Texas, Oklahoma joining

Many college football fans are looking forward to the future SEC expansion that will welcome the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners to the conference. Most discussions regarding the expansion have understandably centered around football, but it also presents an exciting opportunity for other athletic programs such as baseball. The details...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
The Spun

Titans Announce Signing Of Veteran DB

The Tennessee Titans added to their defensive backfield today, signing a veteran cornerback. Tennessee signed Greg Mabin, according to the league transaction wire. The 27-year-old cover man has actually had multiple stints with the Titans, and appeared in five games for the team last season. In those five contests, Mabin...
NFL
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Sims
95.3 The Bear

The “Most Redneck” Cities In Alabama

A Youtube video from a couple years back, recently has been all over social media here in 2022. The claim? These are the 10 cities that are the most redneck in our fair state. I know, that seems odd, I mean, it is Alabama. NO, not every city in Alabama is "redneck".
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brian Robinson#Nfl Draft#American Football#Alabama Crimson Tide
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman found shot and killed in Dallas

Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Du’Vonta Lampkin was found shot to death in Dallas on Thursday Night. According to reports, the 25 year old massive defensive tackle who played college football at Oklahoma was staying at an Airbnb that friends had rented for him while he moved into a new apartment.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Arch Manning Names 2 Major Schools He Wants To Visit

Texas, Georgia, and Alabama are believed to be the most likely landing spots for Arch Manning. While the heavily recruited quarterback said he's considering those three programs, he added two other schools he'd like to see. In an interview with On3's Sam Spiegelman, Manning said he's planning to visit Florida...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Look: Troy Aikman Was Stunned By Monday Night Football Stat

Troy Aikman couldn't believe what he was told during his interview on Good Morning America today. During the interview, Aikman was told he had a 13-9 record on Monday nights during his NFL career. He couldn't believe it. "13 and nine? What!," he said. Take a look. Aikman and Joe...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
56K+
Followers
45K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy